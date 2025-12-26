Texas Bowl NFL Prospects: Tony Pauline Has Detroit Lions Drafting LSU CB Mansoor Delane as Top-20 Pick

Essentials Inside The Story LSU and Houston are set to face each other in the Texas Bowl.

The NFL scouts will pay close attention to multiple LSU players.

However, a few are expected to miss the game altogether.

The LSU football program was in the headlines last month, not for its play on the field, but rather for who would be coaching the team starting in 2026. And while newly minted head coach Lane Kiffin has a major task ahead of him, rebuilding a sagging roster, their opponents in the Texas Bowl are coming off a terrific campaign under second-year head coach Willie Fritz.

As of posting, LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, a potential top-20 pick in next April’s draft, is the only one who has announced he’ll be opting out of this game. Expect Delane to be selected somewhere between picks 11 to 15. The Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams or Detroit Lions would be teams looking in his direction.

Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and linebacker Whit Weeks are injured and won’t be on the field. Receivers Aaron Anderson and Nic Anderson are also injured, and their status for LSU is still uncertain. Delane not playing robs us of a potentially great matchup against Houston wideout Amare Thomas.

Thomas is coming off a breakout campaign in 2025, catching 59 passes for 906 yards with 10 TDs and establishing himself as one of the best vertical threats in the nation. Thomas improved as the season progressed and developed into a game-controlling wideout during the last month. The potential matchup against Delane would’ve offered scouts a look at the cornerback’s speed, which has been a question, against such an explosive wideout as Thomas.

Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. is another LSU defender opting out and won’t be participating in the Texas Bowl. Perkins has accepted an invitation to play in the Shrine Bowl, meaning he is entering the draft. The junior did a great job returning from the torn ACL that sidelined him most of 2024 and looked like his former self on the field. Perkins is a high-revving linebacker with great speed in every direction.

The lack of size, as Perkins barely measures 6-foot and 220 pounds, as well as questionable instincts, is cause for concern by NFL scouts. If Perkins ends up in the middle of round one, teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, or Tampa Bay Bucs would all benefit from having him on the roster.

Houston has a pair of skill players to keep an eye on. Transfer Tanner Koziol is possibly the most underrated tight end in the nation. A year after catching 95 passes for 839 yards and eight TDs at Ball State, Koziol posted 65 receptions for 651 yards and five TDs this season with Houston, all terrific totals. Koziol is a big tight end who plays the position like a receiver while effectively blocking when required. Koziol could slide into the late part of the third round, especially if the Denver Broncos or New England Patriots don’t fill their need at tight end in free agency or the opening rounds of the draft.

The LSU defense must find a way to stuff running back Dean Connors, a powerful, between-the-tackles ball carrier who transferred from Rice and finished the season with a career-best 851 yards on 184 carries with five TDs.