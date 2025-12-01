3 Coaches Ready to Replace Mark Stoops If Kentucky Can’t Get Will Stein

The Kentucky Wildcats have officially parted ways with their winningest coach, Mark Stoops, after 13 seasons. This was the end of the longest head coaching tenure in the SEC. The 58-year-old leaves behind a 72-80 overall record but brought unprecedented stability to the program with eight consecutive bowl appearances. Now, with the university on the hook for roughly $37 million in buyout money due within 60 days, all eyes turn to who will lead the program forward.​

The name dominating the coaching search conversation is Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein. The 36-year-old Louisville native has deep Kentucky roots. It makes him a natural fit for them despite having quarterbacked rival Louisville from 2008 to 2012. But landing Stein won’t be easy. If the Wildcats can’t pry Stein away from the Pacific Northwest, they’ll need to pivot quickly.​ Here are some coaches who would be considered if the Wildcats cannot get Stein.

Brian Hartline

Brian Hartline has quietly built one of the most impressive recruiting resumes in all of college football during his time at Ohio State. The 39-year-old co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach has been the primary recruiter for seven five-star wide receivers. He has developed NFL-caliber talent at an unprecedented rate.

Imago Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Ohio State Buckeyes offesive coordinator Brian Hartline throws during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on July 31, 2025. Columbus , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAdamxCairns/ColumbusxDispatchx USATSI_26747861

What makes Hartline such an intriguing option for Kentucky is his proven ability to develop players. His track record shows he can identify talent, develop it to the highest level, and compete against the best programs in the country week in and week out. Moreover, his brother, Mike Hartline, is already on the Kentucky staff as the Wildcats’ quarterback coach. This familial connection matters when it’s time to strike negotiations.

Kentucky needs someone like him who can bring juice to the program. The question would be whether the allure of becoming a first-time head coach would be enough to pull him away from Columbus, as he is very well positioned as a potential successor to Day down the line.​

Dan Mullen

Dan Mullen might be coaching at UNLV now, but his SEC pedigree runs deep. The 53-year-old was hired by the Rebels in December 2024 after spending three years as an ESPN analyst. And he’s already led UNLV to a 10-2 season. Before his stint in the broadcast booth, Mullen compiled a 103-61 record over 13 seasons as a head coach. He knows what it takes to build a winner in the SEC trenches, having established Mississippi State 5–4 in Egg Bowls. His best season was in 2014, 6-2 in the brutal SEC West, trailing only behind Alabama (8-1).

Imago Credits: Dan Mullen Twitter (X)

Even with Florida from 2018 to 21, he won nearly 70% of his games. A lot of wins under his belt, he won 10 games at Mississippi State once, twice at Florida, and achieved this feat already in his first season at UNLV.

For Kentucky, Mullen is a proven commodity who understands the unique challenges of building a winner at a school without blue-blood resources. The knock might be that he’s currently in his first year at UNLV. But if the Wildcats come calling with a chance to return to the SEC, it could be too tempting to pass up.​

Bob Chesney

Bob Chesney has compiled a staggering 132-51 record across 16 seasons at four different programs spanning all four NCAA divisions, from Division III to FBS. At JMU, Chesney has gone 20-5 in just two years, including an 11-1 campaign this season with an undefeated 8-0 record in Sun Belt play. Even more impressive, he’s never had a losing conference record in his entire head-coaching career. His worst performance was a 4-4 mark in his first year at JMU in the Sun Belt.

What Chesney brings to the table is the ability to build sustainable programs rather than flash-in-the-pan success. He’s won at Salve Regina, Assumption, Holy Cross, and now JMU, proving he can create winning cultures regardless of resources. For Kentucky, Chesney is a lower-risk hire with a track record of incremental improvement and long-term success. The concerns would center on whether his success at the G5 level translates to the grind of SEC competition week after week.

Kentucky has a lot of options to go with, but there is fierce competition from all around. Will Stein will definitely be the dream hire for the Wildcats. But if not, Hartline, Mullen, and Chesney aren’t a step down in any way. They bring a unique skill set that could unlock Kentucky’s potential. The key is for Kentucky to move fast, because as we speak, coaches are being poached left and right.