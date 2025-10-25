3 Head Coaches Ready to Replace Bill Belichick as UNC Faces $1 Mn Question

Bill Belichick came tantalizingly close to his first signature win at North Carolina on Saturday. But close doesn’t cut it in college football. The Tar Heels pushed No. 16 Virginia into overtime at Kenan Stadium. They had a chance to steal the victory with a gutsy two-point conversion attempt, but running back Benjamin Hall was stopped just short of the goal line. This play sealed a heartbreaking 17-16 loss.

The stats tell the story of a winnable game slipping away. UNC actually outgained Virginia 328-234 in total yards. But three turnovers compared to Virginia’s one proved fatal. This loss extended their conference losing streak and raised serious questions about whether the six-time Super Bowl champion can actually hack it at the college level.​ If Belichick voluntarily leaves UNC, which is most probable, he’ll owe them $1 million.

The fanbase has already checked out. Ross Martin tweeted that the get-in price for Saturday’s Virginia game was just $17, with Blue Zone tickets (premium seating) going for a record low of $60. That’s a staggering drop from the beginning of the season when UNC tickets were averaging $155-$162 on the secondary market. Kenan Stadium was supposed to be sold out all season after the school raised ticket prices by 25%. But now you can get lunch in Chapel Hill and catch a game for less than a decent restaurant meal. With frustrations mounting and reports of player discontent, UNC may already be looking ahead to who could replace Bill Belichick after this season ends.​ And here are some of the names that might be worth considering for the Tar Heels.

Jon Sumrall

The Tulane head coach has emerged as the top candidate for many coaching openings this cycle. UNC would be smart to make him its priority. Sumrall has the Green Wave at 6-1 this season and has built one of the most consistent programs outside the Power 4 conferences.

Multiple coaching hot boards have identified him as an obvious fit for North Carolina, and ESPN’s coaching analyst suggested he’d “be a bit surprised if he’s not leading an SEC program in 2026.” What makes Sumrall so appealing is that he’s a proven winner who understands how to recruit in the South and build sustainable programs. This is exactly what UNC desperately needs after Bill Belichick’s transfer portal miscalculation brought in 70 new players but failed to create any team chemistry.​

Glenn Schumann

Georgia’s defensive coordinator has spent nine years on Kirby Smart’s staff and has developed into one of the best defensive minds in college football. Glenn Schumann worked his way up from linebackers coach to becoming the architect of Georgia’s dominant defenses. And Smart himself praised his ability to innovate and teach: “Glenn’s always been wise, innovative, great teacher. Both his parents were educators and teachers, and coaches.”

He interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator position before the 2023 season, proving he’s ready for a bigger coaching opportunity. For UNC, hiring Schumann would bring instant credibility in recruiting. He’s been pulling in top-5 classes at Georgia for years. And his defensive expertise could immediately fix what’s been a porous unit under Bill Belichick that gave up 48 points to TCU in Week 1, the worst defensive performance of Bill Belichick’s entire coaching career.​

Billy Napier

The former Florida head coach might seem like an odd choice given his disappointing 22-23 record with the Gators. But he’s exactly the type of program builder UNC needs right now. Fans see Napier as a potential replacement for Belichick, and there’s logic behind it. While his on-field results at Florida were underwhelming, Napier excelled at the one thing Belichick has completely failed at: recruiting.

He brought in top-10 recruiting classes to Gainesville and made talent acquisition his primary focus. This is precisely what another ACC coach said UNC “miscalculated” by ignoring. Now, North Carolina is dealing with staff suspensions, unhappy parents, and roster chaos after Belichick’s failed transfer portal experiment. For this, Napier’s ability to rebuild through high school recruiting and restoring program infrastructure could be invaluable.​

The harsh reality is that college football is a results business, and Belichick simply doesn’t have any. Belichick has been winless in conference play. The attendance is tanking even when premium tickets are being sold at an all-time low. UNC’s front office has to do something. They have good options, too. Coming within inches of beating Virginia in overtime might feel like progress. But in Chapel Hill right now, ‘close’ just means you’re still looking for your first ACC win while the fanbase stays home.​