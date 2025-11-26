3 Programs Ready to Take Dylan Raiola After Report Nebraska QB May Hit Transfer Portal

Essentials Inside The Story Dayton Raiola decommitted from Nebraska last week.

As per reports, Dylan may hit the transfer portal in January.

Many teams will actively look for a signal-caller in the portal.

Nebraska is staring down another offseason filled with uncertainty around Dylan Raiola. The Huskers held onto their prized five-star quarterback last winter after his camp floated trial balloons to other programs. But according to CBS Sports, Lincoln is bracing for Raiola to seriously explore leaving this time around.

The dominoes started falling when his younger brother, Dayton, decommitted from Nebraska’s 2026 class last week. And it may be the turn of the former National High School Player of the Year, who hasn’t played since breaking his fibula on Nov. 1. His father, former Nebraska All-American Dominic Raiola, declined to comment on Dylan’s future, which only cranked up the volume on the speculation.​

If Dylan Raiola does hit the portal on Jan. 2, here are three teams that would be ready to pay big bucks for the dual-threat quarterback.

Miami Hurricanes

Miami needs to reload at quarterback after Carson Beck’s eligibility runs out following the 2025 season. Dylan Raiola would be the perfect successor to continue the Hurricanes’ recent quarterback factory. The Hurricanes have proven they can turn portal quarterbacks into first-round picks. They did exactly that with Cam Ward last season. And offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson’s system has consistently produced elite quarterback play.​​

Dylan Raiola’s dual-threat capabilities would fit seamlessly into what Miami wants to do offensively. His mobility becomes dangerous once he escapes the pocket. That’s the profile Miami has thrived with under Dawson’s scheme. Dylan Raiola is also a pure passer who can extend plays with his legs and make things happen outside structure. This is exactly how Beck has operated this season. With Miami’s recruiting prowess and their willingness to pay top dollar for elite quarterbacks (Beck commanded nearly $4 million), the Hurricanes would have no problem meeting Raiola’s price tag and surrounding him with the weapons to succeed.​

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State finds itself in desperate need of a quarterback after Drew Allar’s eligibility runs out. Dylan Raiola is the blue-chip replacement that could keep the Nittany Lions in the College Football Playoff conversation. Allar, who returned for his senior season, suffered a season-ending injury that cut short what was supposed to be his final year of eligibility. He’s ineligible for a medical redshirt, meaning his Penn State career is done. The Nittany Lions need someone who can step in immediately and operate at a high level in the Big Ten, and Raiola would be an ideal fit.​

Penn State’s offensive system values quarterbacks who can make all the throws from the pocket while also creating with their legs when protection breaks down. Raiola has thrown for 2,000 yards with a 3:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio despite playing through injuries, showing both efficiency and toughness. The Nittany Lions also have the resources to compete financially for Raiola. With Allar’s injury leaving a massive void, Penn State would be all-in on landing a proven Power Four starter who still has upside to develop.

Arizona State Sun Devils



Arizona State might be losing Sam Leavitt to the transfer portal. This would make Dylan Raiola the perfect and necessary replacement to keep the Sun Devils’ Big 12 title hopes alive. Leavitt has been sidelined with a foot injury since late October. And multiple reports indicate his camp is “actively shopping the talented passer at a high level to other programs.” Raiola is the man for them.

The problem for Arizona State is that the athletic department isn’t spending its full rev-share allotment this year. They are spending $18 million versus around $20.5 million available. But Raiola could come in as a talent upgrade. Raiola’s combination of arm talent and athleticism would fit what Arizona State wants to do offensively. Coach Kenny Dillingham has shown he can develop quarterbacks. Raiola’s dual-threat ability would open up more of the Sun Devils’ playbook.

The transfer portal doesn’t officially open until Jan. 2, but the negotiations and back-room conversations are already heating up across college football. Raiola’s situation in Lincoln remains fluid. He hasn’t publicly committed to leaving, and Nebraska will throw everything it has at keeping him. But the writing on the wall suggests this offseason will look very different from last year’s flirtation with the portal. Miami, Penn State, and Arizona State all face quarterback vacancies. They are also armed with massive NIL war chests. So, Raiola could find himself at the center of one of the wildest bidding wars in transfer portal history.