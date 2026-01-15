2026 Way-Too-Early Heisman Ladder: How Dante Moore’s Return Affects the Heisman Race

Dante Moore is heading back to college, and it’s shaken up the entire 2026 college football season. He will be one of the best quarterbacks in the country next year, just like he was this year, and should be one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

Here’s my way-too-early 2026 Heisman Trophy ladder now that Moore is officially returning.

10. Bo Jackson, RB, Ohio State

Bo Jackson kicks off our 2026 Heisman ladder, and no, I’m not talking about the former NFL star. I’m talking about Ohio State’s true freshman running back, who rushed for over 1,000 yards last season. He is going to be the clear-cut RB1 for the Buckeyes once again in 2026, and he should only improve. Jackson rushed for 1,090 yards on 179 carries (6.1 YPC) and six scores last season while adding 200 yards through the air. He should see a lot more touches next season, and I wouldn’t be shocked at all if he hits 1,500 total yards in 2026.

2025 Stats: 179 carries, 1,090 rushing yards, 200 receiving yards, 7 total TD

9. Jayden Maiava, QB, USC

I’m a big fan of Jayden Maiava. He played lights out in 2025, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 157 and six scores, and he should only be better with another year in Lincoln Riley’s system. There’s no reason to believe he can’t be a 4,000-yard, 30-touchdown guy in 2026.

2025 Stats: 3,711 passing yards, 157 rushing yards, 30 total TD

8. Malachi Toney, WR, Miami

Malachi Toney burst onto the scene as a true freshman this year, catching 99 passes for 1,089 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s been one of the best receivers in the entire nation as a true freshman, and with another year under his belt, he should be in the conversation for the Biletnikoff in 2026 (though that will probably go to someone else higher on this list). I expect him to take a massive leap in 2026 when he’s Miami’s bona fide WR1.

2025 Stats: 99 receptions, 1,089 yards, 9 TD

7. Gunnar Stockton, QB, Georgia

Gunnar Stockton surprised me this year. I wasn’t all that impressed with his play in 2024, but he balled out in 2025, throwing for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 picks with 462 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He led Georgia to a first-round bye in the CFP, but struggled a bit against Ole Miss. If he can take another big step this offseason, he’ll be in the mix for the Heisman Trophy.

2025 Stats: 2,894 passing yards, 462 rushing yards, 34 total TD

6. Demond Williams, QB, Washington

Demond Williams is another guy with a ton of upside for 2026. Washington’s QB1 threw for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for 611 yards and six more scores. The Huskies gave him a hefty amount of NIL money to return in 2026, but you can tell just how talented he is by the fact that Lane Kiffin and LSU tried to reel him in over the experienced Sam Leavitt. Williams might have the most upside of any QB on this list. That’s probably an exaggeration, but that’s how talented I think he is.

2025 Stats: 3,065 passing yards, 611 rushing yards, 31 total TD

5. Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M

Marcel Reed is one of the most entertaining quarterbacks to watch in college football. He’s developed into a very good passer, but his legs are his biggest weapon. And if Texas A&M keeps surrounding him with weapons, which it seems like they’re going to do, considering who they’ve brought in through the portal, there’s no reason he can’t make a run at the Heisman in 2026.

2025 Stats: 3,169 passing yards, 493 rushing yards, 31 total TD

4. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Arch Manning will be considered one of, if not the favorite, to win the Heisman Trophy in 2026, but I think there are still a few players he needs to catch first. Manning started the season off slow but really found his footing late in the season and was one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC. If he can continue that trend, he can surely win the Heisman in 2026, but I need to see it first.

2025 Stats: 3,163 passing yards, 399 rushing yards, 36 total TD

3. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Dante Moore is heading back to Oregon, and he will instantly become one of the favorites to win the Heisman in 2026. The third-year man had a terrific season in 2025, leading Oregon to the quarterfinals while throwing for 3,500+ yards and 30 touchdowns. He passed up possibly being the No. 2 overall pick to return to the Ducks, so he better make the most out of 2026.

2025 Stats: 3,565 passing yards, 156 rushing yards, 32 total TD

2. Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Julian Sayin has to be one of the favorites to win the Heisman in 2026. In his first year as a starter, he was a finalist, and he should only get better next year. He doesn’t have much rushing upside, which will hurt his case, but he almost won it this year with -44 rushing yards. If he takes even the slightest step forward, he will be in New York again next year.

2025 Stats: 3,610 passing yards, 32 TD

1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Maybe this is just me hoping for a non-QB to win it, but Jeremiah Smith is my way-too-early pick to win the Heisman in 2026. The guy is an absolute animal. Even when defenses double him, he goes off for 100+ yards pretty much every game. He’s so good that if teams were allowed to use their first-round pick to draft the rights for him, knowing they wouldn’t get him until 2027, I think a lot of them would do it.

2025 Stats: 87 receptions, 1,243 yards, 13 total TD