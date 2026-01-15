Florida AD Breaks Silence on Failed Lane Kiffin Pursuit as Jon Sumrall Makes Honest Confession

Florida’s pursuit of Lane Kiffin was strong but ultimately unsuccessful. AD Scott Stricklin has now publicly detailed how those conversations unfolded, offering clarity on why the Gators pivoted and why Jon Sumrall emerged as the final choice. It’s a blunt look at how leverage, fit, and timing decided the program’s future. And it starts with a conversation that never found solid footing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I had good conversations with Lane,” Scott Stricklin said in an episode on Another Dooley Noted Podcast on January 14. “And I’ve said this publicly since the search and I normally wouldn’t comment on other candidate, but it’s no secret we had conversations. He’s a fascinating individual. He’s a unique individual. There’s a lot of good there and there’s just a lot in general.”

But the substance of those talks tells a more complicated story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago December 1, 2025: New LSU Head Football Coach Lane Kiffin holds his first press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz and meets with the media for the first time at Tiger Stadium s South Stadium Club in Baton Rouge, LA. /CSM Baton Rouge USA – ZUMAc04_ 20251201_zma_c04_045 Copyright: xJonathanxMailhesx

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Talty’s December report, the first substantive discussion between Lane Kiffin and Scott Stricklin did not go well. Florida approached the search believing it held leverage as the premier open job in the sport. That belief shaped its demands, including a preference for an NFL-style GM who would not report directly to the head coach.

For Lane Kiffin, who values operational control and trusted Ole Miss GM Billy Glasscock, that condition wasn’t welcomed. The disagreement created immediate tension and framed the rest of the pursuit. From there, the momentum never recovered. Talty also reported that he never viewed Florida as a natural fit, describing a “weird vibe” around the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lane Kiffin had grown accustomed to significant autonomy at Ole Miss and was aware that LSU would offer even more. Florida’s structure, philosophy, and leadership style raised concerns about alignment. Scott Stricklin later acknowledged that while Florida was “strongly interested,” the feeling was not consistently mutual. Communication became erratic, and the AD said the timing signaled it was wise to continue evaluating other candidates.

Lane Kiffin ultimately chose LSU over remaining in Oxford, securing a reported $91 million deal and taking the job ahead of the CFP. His early success in Baton Rouge has only reinforced his value. Within weeks, LSU locked down three scholarship WBS pHstarting with Elon’s Landen Clark, ASU transfer QB Sam Leavitt, a former playoff participant, and followed it by securing 5-star QB Husan Longstreet from USC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

LSU AD Verge Ausberry publicly praised Lane Kiffin’s recruiting presence and football acumen, calling him a coach who “loves football” and commands rooms with recruits and families. The early returns validated LSU’s bet, even as Florida watched from afar. Stricklin, however, remains unapologetic.

“Anyone would say this in my position, but he probably ended up where he needs to be and I think the Gators ended up where we need to be because obviously I’m really excited about Jon,” he said.

He also offered a final, understated assessment of Lane Kiffin’s career arc.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will say this,” he added. “Things around Lane are never boring or dull.”

It was not criticism, but it was not denial either. Florida, clearly, wanted something steadier. And that’s why they believe Jon Sumrall was the right answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Sumrall has the backings of Florida greats

Florida’s decision to hire Jon Sumrall reflects a calculated shift from star power to sustainability. The G5 head coach arrives in Gainesville with a 43-12 head coaching record across Troy and Tulane, three conference titles, four conference championship game appearances, and a 2025 CFP berth. He has never won fewer than nine games in a season as a head coach. That’s good news for Florida, which is desperate for stability.

Jon Sumrall explained his decision publicly, citing the program’s history, recruiting base, and direct outreach from Florida legends Urban Meyer and Steve Spurrier.

“It didn’t hurt that you get a phone call from Urban Meyer or from Coach Spurrier or certain people like that that say, ‘hey, we think you’re the guy for this job, like come do this,’” he said on The Jim Rome Show. “That was kind of an exciting appeal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meyer has already endorsed the hire, ranking it as his second-best coaching move of the offseason. Spurrier echoed that sentiment saying he’s “100 percent supportive of the hiring of Coach Sumrall” and calling him a “proven winner” with energy and edge.

Early roster management supports that optimism. Jon Sumrall retained key players including RB Jadan Baugh and edge rusher Jayden Woods, added 20 transfers, and guided Florida to a top-eight transfer portal class nationally, third in the SEC. The Gators may not have landed Lane Kiffin, but they landed a coach whose history suggests this outcome was not a consolation prize.