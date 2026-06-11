Florida AD Makes Strong NIL Statement With $50M News for Jon Sumrall and Todd Golden

Florida AD Scott Stricklin isn’t betting on just one sport. After the basketball program won the 2025 national title and football collapsed at 4-8, the Gators are pouring money into both programs to stay competitive in the SEC. That dual compliment just hit a major milestone.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to On3’s Zach Abolverdi, Florida is spending over $50M combined on NIL and rev-sharing on their football and men’s basketball rosters. The majority of this massive amount, $30.3 million, belongs to football, while the remaining allocation goes to men’s basketball. Although programs like Texas A&M, Texas, and OSU invested more in their 2026 football roster, Florida stands out by investing in a two-sport roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My guess is, department-wide, we probably have top-five resources for NIL and rev share,” said Scott Stricklin to Abolverdi this week. “And I think our football team has really competitive rev share in our league. There are a lot of examples of teams putting a lot of money into a roster and having success, and there’s a lot of examples—probably just as many—of teams putting a lot of resources into a roster and not coming anywhere close to expectations.”

Jon Sumrall knew retention mattered more than splashy transfers. He spent $13M securing a top-12 transfer class, including WR Eric Singleton Jr., the portal’s 8th-ranked wide receiver, but prioritized keeping DJ Lagway, Dallas Wilson, and Jadan Baugh intact. That’s $19.03M of the $30.03M roster value coming from players already on the team. Stricklin saw the same strategy: competitive rev-share, not outlier spending.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re not one of the outliers,” said the Florida AD. “I don’t think we’re the outliers of any sport, except for men’s basketball this coming year, and that’s because of the unique nature of having those guys coming back. And next year, I think football will be in an even healthier space.”

Meanwhile, the Gators’ investment in Golden’s basketball roster jumped from over $10 million to $20+ million. This massive investment helps the team to retain starters like Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon, and Thomas Haugh, among others. “The rev share/NIL component is definitely an important piece nowadays,” said Golden in April after these stars returned, bypassing the NBA draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And we feel like we’ve got really good support from our youth boosters, our donors, and our admin to make sure that we can provide a complete experience for our guys, which is a big reason why we’ve been able to retain our players the way we have.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Gators’ major funding comes from a third-party collective, Florida Victorious, investing in the roster for players isn’t the key to winning or a title run. “I think you have to have resources to ante up and to have a seat at the table, and then you’ve got to make sure you’ve got the right people and right coaches and go try to win a bunch of games,” said Stricklin to ON3.

For Sumrall’s inaugural 2026 staff, Florida invested nearly $11.2M to bring in coaches like OC Buster Faulkner and DC Brad White. Golden explains how Florida balances revenue between football and basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida’s approach to revenue sharing for football and basketball

Under the new House v. NCAA settlement structure, Florida is dividing a massive part of its capped $20.5 M between football and basketball. While Jon Sumrall’s team receives around 75%, Todd Golden’s squad will get roughly 15%. And Golden called this split approach of the Gators “tricky.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s incredibly tricky,” said Golden to Urban Meyer, as reported by On3. “For me, I wasn’t born yesterday, man. I know that we at the University of Florida want and need football to be good, and I think getting coach Sumrall here was awesome.”

“But I do believe basketball needs to be as high as it can possibly be without taking anything away from football. And that’s just the reality with us being the two revenue sports…We’re allowed to drive a lot of people to campus. Knock on wood, we’ve been selling out almost every home game we have. So, I don’t think we can take away anything from football to put our program forward,” added the head coach of Florida’s men’s basketball.

Now in 2026, Florida is betting that this $50M investment will translate into wins on both fields.