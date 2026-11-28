At midfield during the coin toss, Florida State’s captains stood stiff with their arms down, flat-out refusing to shake hands with Florida’s captains on national television. The viral clip immediately turned the pregame moment into a nationwide joke, especially since it came right before FSU suffered a home loss that ended their bowl hopes.

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In a clip broadcast live on ABC and shared by On3, Florida’s captains walked up to midfield with their hands extended for the usual pregame handshake. Instead of dapping them up, the Seminoles’ captains stood stiff with their arms down, only briefly acknowledging injured FSU teammate Duce Robinson on crutches before awkwardly turning away as the Gators stood there, left hanging.

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The awkward coin toss and its fallout made Florida State a laughingstock, not both programs equally. While No. 20 Florida entered at 7–4 chasing its first eight-win regular season since 2019, the 5–6 Seminoles were playing under interim coach Rick Stockstill, just trying to survive and reach bowl eligibility. Leaving Florida hanging at midfield while a struggling FSU squad acted tough, only to lose 26–10 at home, made the whole scene look ridiculous to college football viewers.

Even worse for Florida State, trying to act tough at the coin toss completely backfired once the whistle actually blew.

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The Seminoles scored just one touchdown all night and got shut down in a miserable 20–10 home loss to the Gators, managing just 290 total yards and committing 2 turnovers (both of them came in the 4th quarter) while dropping to 5–7 and missing a bowl game for the third straight year. Meanwhile, Florida’s Jayden Woods registered 3 sacks, 6 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and pretty much disrupted FSU’s passing attack all afternoon!

In the Sunshine State rivalry, where emotions always run high, acting hard before kickoff only works if you actually back it up on the scoreboard. Instead, skipping a basic show of sportsmanship just to get embarrassed on your own field made both programs look like a complete joke in front of millions of viewers.

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It did not take long for the video to blow up on X, and college football fans, including plenty of embarrassed FSU legends and supporters, roasted the move nonstop.

Fans on the Internet didn’t like it one bit. One fan commented, “Can’t shake hands, can’t go to a bowl, and can’t find an end zone.” For rival supporters, watching FSU talk tough at midfield only to put up ten points all night was diabolical. That roast stung because it summed up FSU’s entire afternoon, managing just a single touchdown at home while finishing under .500 for the third straight year.

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Even Florida State Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler couldn’t defend his alma mater, writing, “My mom would have been pissed off!!, and so would coach Bowden, shame! My apologies to the @GatorsFB it’s bad for kids to see that kinda stuff in rivalry games, the fake tuff guy approach 🤦🏾” Hearing a beloved Seminole legend apologize directly to Florida showed just how badly the players crossed the line.

Another FSU fan agreed that the team had zero right to act arrogant given how poorly the season has gone, posting, “We aren’t in a position to be acting hard and refusing to dap people up. Bad look.” When you are fighting just to reach six wins, fake bravado only brings unwanted attention.

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Meanwhile, neutral college football fans pointed out that pregame coin-toss stunts almost never end well for the team pulling them. One user joked, “Has this ever went good for the team that does this?” History shows that teams focused more on pregame theatrics than football usually end up regretting it. Kansas Jayhawks captains refused to shake Baker Mayfield’s hand in 2017 before getting blown out 41–3 by Oklahoma!

Finally, another commenter brought up Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, who has just signed a 5-year contract for Florida State’s vacant head-coaching job, and warned that a new regime won’t put up with that kind of behavior, writing, “Schumann ain’t gonna tolerate that crap.”

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End of the day, refusing to shake hands didn’t intimidate Florida one bit! It just gave the Gators extra motivation to walk out of Tallahassee with a 26–10 win while leaving Florida State looking foolish all over social media!