Florida Closing in on Elite Oklahoma QB Target as Jon Sumrall Factor Puts Sooners on Alert

December 1, 2025, Gainesville, Fl – Florida, USA: Jon Sumrall is introduced by athletic director Scott Stricklin as the new head coach of the University of Florida football team during a press conference on campus on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. Gainesville USA – ZUMAm67_ 20251201_zaf_m67_013 Copyright: xStephenxM.xDowellx

Florida wasn’t even in the running for 4-star QB Jamison Roberts a month ago. Now, they’re a legitimate threat to Oklahoma, and it’s all because of new head coach Jon Sumrall’s end-of-January visit to meet the QB. Despite Oklahoma leading the Saraland standout’s recruitment race, the Gators are rising as the 4-star QB believes in the direction the program is heading.

“I feel any team that’s led by Coach (Jon) Sumrall has a chance,” said Roberts to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong during his Sunday appearance. “He’s an amazing human being and an even better coach!”

Although Rivals RPM put the Sooners at the top in the landing chance of Roberts dating back to the fall, Sumrall’s arrival seems to give Florida an edge in that case. Not only does the new Florida head coach’s nearly 20 years of coaching experience and 43-12 record as a head coach stand out to Roberts, but Sumrall as a person impresses him.

Here’s where Oklahoma’s chances reduce more, as Roberts has an old connection with Sumrall. During the head coach’s tenure at Tulane, he offered this 4-star QB. More importantly, Sumrall brought in some old staff with him to Florida, and that matters to the Mobile, Alabama, native.

“Their staff and what they bring to the table,” said Roberts. “With most of them being from Tulane and me being big on relationships, it makes the conversations easier.”

But that doesn’t mean Oklahoma is out of this recruiting battle, as its QB development stands out to Roberts. Even the Sooners are consistent in developing a relationship with this 4-star QB, as he values that when it comes to recruitment.

“Relationships and QB development,” said Roberts. “Coach Buck (Ben Arbuckle) and Coach Kuz (John Kuceyeski) are some of the best in the country at developing QBs, and I’m all about learning.”

The opportunity to learn under OC Ben Arbuckle and QB coach John Kuceyeski, who have a proven track record of developing passers like Cam Ward, is a major draw for Roberts at Oklahoma. But the No. 21 QB via Rivals will give Florida a chance to convince him, as he plans a visit there on March 3. However, getting this talent won’t be easy for Florida or even the Sooners, as more show interest in Roberts.

Florida has to beat powerhouses to get the 2027 QB

Beating Oklahoma may make the race to land Jamison Roberts easy for Florida, but Jon Sumrall has to beat powerhouses like Auburn, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, and more. These all crack Robert’s top 8 schools list.

Landing a quarterback of Roberts’ caliber would be a foundational piece for Sumrall’s program and a major statement on the recruiting trail. It’s no surprise that both programs are in a heated battle for Roberts, whose production is undeniable. He earned Mobile Player of the Year honors after a junior season where he threw for 3,370 yards and 37 touchdowns while leading Saraland to the state title game.

In this case, Florida’s ranking may rise in getting Roberts, but Rivals’ recruiting editor Josh McCuistion’s prediction says he will commit to Oklahoma. With visits to both Gainesville and Norman looming in early March, the battle between Sumrall’s personal touch and Oklahoma’s developmental prestige is set to intensify.