Florida Freshman’s Father Delivers Powerful Message After Son Draws Strong Odell Beckham Jr. Comparisons

It’s not often that a college debut sparks NFL comparisons, but Florida Gators’ freshman wide receiver managed to do just that. In their season opener against the LIU Sharks, the Gators proved why they came in ranked 15th nationally, snagging a 55-o triumph over the Sharks. But the highlight reel-worthy moment came courtesy of WR Vernell Brown III. He snatched an unbelievable one-handed, falling-down catch for 41 yards that had both fans and commentators buzzing about future stardom. That catch drew immediate comparisons to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

QB DJ Lagway rolled right and threw a pass that was a bit above Brown’s head. Then, without hesitation, Brown extended his right hand, snagging the ball mid-air while falling backward, taking the Gators deep into scoring territory. The roar from the Swamp was deafening, the replay spun on screens, and social media exploded. That helped Florida build a 38-0 halftime lead over Long Island University in a dominant showdown. For Brown, that moment was pure pride. In his first freshman football game at the Swamp, he made a play that felt straight out of a highlight reel. He became just the third freshman wide receiver in Florida’s storied program to start a season opener. He joined legends like Antonio Callaway and Percy Harvin.

But there was someone in the stands who was way more proud than even Vernell could be. It was his dad, Vernell Jr. His father wore the Florida Gators jersey himself back in 2001 to 2005, as a receiver and defensive back, and now works as the senior director of student-athlete development for UF. Talk about a full circle moment. He wasn’t about to let this moment slip quietly, either. Almost as soon as the catch hit social media, Brown Jr. took to X. “This dude has ALWAYS worked his a-s off to be ready for these moments to put the world on notice at every level!” Vernell Jr. writes on.“He gets bigger in these moments! It’s no accident… It’s ALWAYS been this way! Proud of you, son!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Remember 2014 NY Giants vs the Dallas Cowboys? That’s when Brown got his inspiration. Early in the second quarter, Giants quarterback Eli Manning launched a pass toward the right sideline. Covered tightly by cornerback Brandon Carr, Beckham made a breathtaking leap. He fully extended his body backward toward the end zone. What made this catch legendary was Beckham’s ability to hang in the air, stretch his arm out with just three fingers securely gripping the ball, and pull it in while falling away from the field. And all that is done in one fluid, gravity-defying motion. That’s when the greatest catch in history came into being.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And now that is carried on by Brown. As Beckham himself admitted, he had been working on one-handed catches since childhood, perfecting the art of snatching the ball out of thin air with just one hand. And maybe his performance against the Cowboys ignited the same flame in Vernell to do it. And especially on his debut day. That catch changed everything for Beckham. For Brown, still fresh into his college career, that one play opened the door to big expectations and excited the Florida faithful about the future. That is also a relief for his father, who is not just celebrating his kid’s iconic moment. He is celebrating the fact that his kid has made an identity for himself, especially during his first college football game.

Brown caught three catches, which totaled 79 yards. Also, sharp route-running and solid hands helped Florida sustain drives and wear down the defense. Coach Billy Napier praised Brown’s “professional mentality” and football IQ, recognizing how the rookie’s ability to make plays under pressure helped Florida dominate early.

AD

Vernell Brown III’s instant impact

Before Brown’s best catch of the year for the Gators, he was already laying the groundwork during Florida’s spring game and practices. During the spring game, Brown caught everyone’s attention with his precision and hands, consistently beating defenders and snagging tough receptions. The young receiver wasn’t afraid to stretch out and make plays that demanded top-tier athleticism and trust in his abilities.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The coaches noticed too. Head Coach Billy Napier talked about Brown’s advanced preparation even as a freshman. “He’s very mature, aware, and plays fast for a young player,” Napier said. “He’s gotten a ton of reps in 7-on-7s, and he just understands the game. His hand selection, route precision, and football IQ all add up.” Spring and the fall camp further showcased Brown’s preparedness.

Brown earned first-team reps while Eugene Wilson III recovered from injury. And when Wilson went down with a lower-body injury during fall camp, Brown once again jumped up with the ones. His teammates were equally impressed. Quarterback DJ Lagway praised Brown’s competitive spirit and reliability. “I was just like, it was a great play by him, and I’m glad he made a play because he was open,” DJ Lagway said. “He made a heck of a grab, and I’m just proud of the guy,”