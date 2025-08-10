Florida Gators Athlete, Forced To Retire, Sends Billy Napier Message After Family Milestone

At 5 years old, when kids are still making sense of the world around them, this former Florida safety, found his calling early. Even before his breakthrough in high school, he was already wreaking havoc in Pop Warner leagues at that young age. And eventually earned a scholarship offer from the Gators in 2021. The kid in the story grew up to be Dakota Mitchell. But sadly, while Mitchell’s first love was always football, football in turn didn’t return the favor.

“Growing up, football was all I knew and what pushed me to be the best version of myself,” said Mitchell in 2023. Consequently, in high school, Mitchell established himself as a top defensive player, leading his team to the 2020 FHSAA Class 8A Region 2 quarterfinals. Mitchell’s versatility to play both as a nickel and cornerback, along with his defensive dominance, quickly got noticed. And after getting offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, and Arkansas, among others, the Winter Park, Florida, native chose the swamp without a second thought.

“They like how I can come down and hit, but also can get back into coverage,” Mitchell described about the reason for choosing Florida. The 6-foot and 185-lbs athlete then finally transitioned to safety at Gators, and was raring to make the field. But before that #35 Jersey could have elevated it to some hallowed circles of Florida history, Mitchell announced his medical retirement in 2023. But now, 2 years since then, Mitchell has shown incredible progress on the academic front and has finally graduated from UF. Moreover, he has Billy Napier to thank, as he calls him the “realest coach.”

“The realest coach to do it. I appreciate you for keeping me on a scholarship after medically retiring. Forever thankful for Coach Nape,” wrote Mitchell as he posted a picture with the head coach as Napier’s #1 jersey hangs on a frame on the wall. Moreover, the milestone is crucial for Mitchell since he’s also the first one from his family to graduate. “I’m the first in my family to get a college degree. You know this just hits different,” wrote Mitchell as he posted a picture of himself in a graduation gown.

After coming to Florida, a lot was expected of Mitchell as he came with immense promise. But chronic back pain surfaced for the safety, which he also dealt with in his high school days. At the time, Mitchell had no idea that it was a “birth defect” and would force him to retire from football altogether. However, as Mitchell went through extensive medical evaluations, the complications became clear, and his door to becoming a football player was slammed shut. But Billy Napier’s trust in Dakota Mitchell changed everything.

Billy Napier gave Dakota Mitchell another purpose after his medical retirement at Florida

Normally, you would expect a head coach to make that scholarship spot available since, at the time, Dakota wasn’t of any use to footballing endeavors. But that’s not how Billy Napier looked at the situation. Instead, the head coach looked at Mitchell and saw a guy who already had earned SEC Fall Academic Honors in 2022 and 2023, and had also made it to the SEC’s first-year Academic Honor Roll in the 2021-2022 season. Yet, it was initially tough to leave football for Mitchell, but Billy Napier helped him find a different calling, something to latch on to when everything was falling apart.

“I write this with tears in my eyes. I knew this day would come soon, but I never thought it’d be so soon. I have been fighting through severe back pain since Pop Warner Little League football, and nothing has changed. I always questioned why my back was always hurting. After extensive treatment, they found that I was born with a condition causing the pain,” wrote an emotional Mitchell as he announced his retirement in 2023. But now?

With the help of Billy Napier and God, as he wrote, “We dun completed the mission man, stayed the course and kept god first,” Mitchell has shown that sometimes when one door closes another opens for good. His journey is a sheer testament to grit and the desire to overcome all odds and achieve something the first time, which hasn’t even been done in his family. Truly, Dakota Mitchell would now be an inspiring story for his folks.