Florida Gators Eye Revival as DJ Lagway Powers Billy Napier’s Bold Roster Mix

No one needs to silence the critics more than Billy Napier this season, and thanks to DJ Lagway, he just might. Florida’s 2024 season started badly, with a shaky 4-5 record after losses to Miami and Tennessee. But Lagway stepping up after Graham Mertz’s exit was the turning point. He led the team to five out of six wins, dominating SEC defenses and ending with a clear bowl victory. Lagway’s spark led to four straight wins, effectively saving Napier’s seat. The real test now is whether he can take Florida to the playoffs.

Quarterback DJ Lagway is already making waves, and it’s no surprise—his impressive Gainesville debut last season (1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns) practically saved Billy Napier’s job. With playoff talk heating up, Lagway isn’t Napier’s only ace. The Gators return a strong, experienced core of players, promising a smooth start to the season.

If everything clicks, Florida can make a serious run for the postseason. And Samuel Recker of College Football With Sam is already buying into the hype. Can Lagway carry Gators football to the playoffs? Recker didn’t just say ‘YES’ but backed it up. “The reasoning for that is he has an experienced team—one of the more experienced teams in college football. And the schedule aligns for them better than it did last year,” Sam pointed out.

“You look at Florida’s roster—wide receiver X, senior; wide receiver Z, senior; left tackle, senior; center, senior; guard, right guard, senior. DJ Lagway, sophomore; Jadan Baugh, sophomore. But his backup is Ja’Kobi Jackson, a senior. And the same thing with the backup right guard, Kamryn Waites, senior, and Devon Manuel, the backup right tackle, senior,” Sam added. Even junior players like Eugene Wilson and J. Michael Sturdivant, along with freshmen Vernell Brown and Dallas Wilson, can make a big impact on the game.

Florida’s offensive line improved dramatically in 2024, jumping from 62nd to 11th nationally in sack rate. Their pass-blocking grade soared 14.2 points, limiting opponents to just 1.7 sacks per game—a 66-spot jump in the rankings. Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway benefited from significantly cleaner pockets, averaging 2.65 seconds to throw (up from the previous year). Among FBS quarterbacks with over 100 snaps, Lagway’s 2.76-second average ranked 32nd out of 334, showing how much extra time the offensive line gave him. That’s how much the offense helped Lagway thrive.

Even Billy Napier’s defense is on a full roll. “At the defense, it’s littered with seniors and juniors. Tyreak Sapp, redshirt senior. Jamari Lyons, nose tackle, redshirt junior. Caleb Banks, D-tackle, redshirt senior. George Gumbs Jr. at JACK, senior. Myles Graham at linebacker, sophomore. Grayson Howard, Jr. Corner Devin Moore, senior. Another corner, right corner Dijon Johnson, junior. And the nickel and the two safeties—Jordan Castell, Bryce Thornton, and Sharif Denson—juniors,” Sam said. With that kind of talent on the roster, there’s no way DJ Lagway is going to have a dull season. And their schedule is also working in their favor.

Florida enjoys a comfortable opening, facing LIU and USF in Weeks 1 and 2—a far cry from last year’s Miami showdown. The real test arrives in Weeks 3 and 4: consecutive road games against LSU and Miami. But these aren’t automatic losses. Miami’s self-destructive tendencies and LSU’s heavy reliance on transfers create vulnerabilities.

“There is a world where Florida is 4-0 entering the bye week in Week 5. More likely than not, it’s 3-1. I think they’ll drop one of the road games to LSU or Miami. But then, anywhere from 3-1 to 4-0, and maybe 2-2—but they’ll be a strong team regardless,” Sam added. Coming in Week 6, the Gators welcome Texas to the Swamp, and that matchup can be scary for them. Then there’s Georgia, Ole Miss, and Tennessee in the mix that can be tough on them before they finally meet FSU. Now, that’s not the only thing making buzz around DJ Lagway.

DJ Lagway’s growing Heisman hype

The Florida Gators found themselves in deep trouble when quarterback Graham Mertz suffered an upper-body injury against Miami in the third quarter and stepped out. But freshman DJ Lagway’s performance was nothing short of spectacular. In a stunning debut, he completed 18 of 25 passes for 456 yards and three touchdowns, dominating Samford. Lagway’s impressive showing not only saved the game but also caught the attention of NFL scouts.

NFL Rookie Watch gave DJ Lagway’s skills an Instagram spotlight. The caption opened boldly: “DJ Lagway is built like an absolute TANK at the QB position.” The buzz intensified when Lagway surpassed Chris Leak’s 21-year-long-standing passing yards record. Leak’s 286-yard performance against Kentucky in 2003 was unmatched until Lagway’s superior showing.

Physically, DJ Lagway is now drawing comparisons to standouts. The same post added, “One NFL scout reportedly believes Lagway is one of the ‘scariest built’ QB prospects to ever play the game.” Another scout echoed the same sentiment: “He’s Micah Parsons playing QB. Defenders have more trouble bringing him down than any other player on the offense.” Lagway, at 6’3” and 240 pounds, is almost identical in size to Parsons (6’3”, 245 pounds), making it nearly impossible for defenders to tackle him.

If that wasn’t enough, one anonymous Power-5 coach during his conversation with Athlon Sports raised the stakes even higher, claiming, “Lagway is the ‘best QB to come through Florida’ since Tim Tebow (yes, including Anthony Richardson).” DJ Lagway’s stellar performances and widespread acclaim are forging an impressive NFL-caliber resume, showcasing his power, skill, and courage. No wonder he can give the Florida Gators a championship run this season.