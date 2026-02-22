4-Star Davin Davidson Teases Leading College Destination Amid 3 Programs’ Intense Battle

The world of college football recruiting never rests, especially in the offseason. With programs having time to reset and map out game plans, head coaches also look to build relationships with top talent for long-term stability. One such touted prospect in the spotlight right now is Davin Davidson. The Class of 2027 quarterback has been on the watch list of many programs and has now seemingly confirmed his next destination.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That development comes as positive news for Jon Sumrall and Florida. Davin Davidson has already visited the Florida campus and holds offers from Notre Dame, Michigan State, and Miami, among others. However, according to 247Sports’ Tyler Harden, the Gators remain Davidson’s top priority. During his visit, Davidson met with Sumrall, who shared the program’s long-term plans and explained how the quarterback would fit into the team’s future.

ADVERTISEMENT

And if he ultimately commits to Florida, it would mark a significant moment for the program. Not only would the Gators add a talented quarterback, but they would also showcase an upward trajectory under Sumrall. Such a commitment would show growing confidence in where the program is headed. But that is going too far into the future.

For now, the Florida faithful can take comfort in knowing that Davidson has kept the Gators as a priority. With his high school, Cardinal Mooney, based in Florida, his interest in the program makes sense. Staying in-state would give him familiarity and make the transition easier. This priority becomes even more important as more Power Four programs continue to pursue him.

ADVERTISEMENT

NC State and Northwestern were among the first to offer Davidson. However, neither program knew how tough the competition for his commitment was about to become. Soon, Florida State, Kentucky, Iowa, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Florida, Duke, Michigan State, North Carolina, and last season’s CFP finalist, Miami, joined the race. But what makes Davidson so special that all these programs have lined up for his signature?

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Named 247Sports’ top quarterback at The Opening and the Elite 11 regional in Miami, Davin Davidson led his high school to a Florida 2A state title. His production was impressive, as he threw for 2,400 yards and 23 touchdowns with a 64 percent completion rate. He also added three touchdowns on the ground, showcasing his dual-threat ability. That performance helped his team finish the season with a 14–2 record while ranking No. 34 nationally and No. 4 in Florida.

Standing at 6’6″ and weighing 210 pounds, he also shared plans to visit several major programs in the coming months.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know I am going to get to Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, Kentucky, and back to Florida in March,” Davidson said. “I have their spring schedules, so in February, I will work out what days we will visit. The dates aren’t locked in yet, but the plan is to make a long trip and see those five schools.”

However, among the listed programs, one SEC program has caught Davin Davidson’s eye.

ADVERTISEMENT

MS State is a program that interests Davin Davidson

Davin Davidson revealed that he has been contacted by a lot of head coaches in the past few weeks. When asked about his next steps, Davidson said he plans to slow things down and focus on his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am going to spend this weekend with my family,” he said. “It has been absolutely crazy every day the last two weeks, throwing for coaches, meeting with coaches. Over the next couple of weeks, my family and I will sit down, assess what is going on, and schedule visits.”

However, it appears he has developed an interest in another SEC program, and it is not Jon Sumrall’s Florida. Mississippi State, despite its disappointing 2025 season, has emerged as a strong contender for his commitment.

“Mississippi State has tradition, and I think their offense fits my style of play very well,” Davidson said. “They do a variety of things offensively, and I like that. It could be a good fit. I want to learn more about the people and the program. Coach Johns has been talking to me and came to see me at school, so we are building a good relationship.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Davidson has not finalized his decision, the race for his signature remains competitive.