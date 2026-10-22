Florida Great Recalls Urban Meyer Cursing Him Out for Knocking Tim Tebow Down

Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow was a central figure in the program’s success during his college career. However, the intense competition at practice sometimes created situations that required head coach Urban Meyer to step in. Former Florida Gators All-American linebacker Brandon Spikes recently recalled one such incident: a hard hit on Tebow that led to an angry confrontation with Meyer.

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During the October 20 episode of Bussin’ With The Boys, Spikes explained that he was accustomed to tackling much bigger opponents and did not consider the hit on Tebow personal. He said the quarterback was competitive and understood the physical nature of football. However, the incident prompted Meyer to stop practice and summon Spikes to his office.

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“I go up there, shut the door. I said, he said, ‘Spice, what the f—? That wasn’t for you. That’s some of the young guys. I need to see them, how they’re going to respond in certain situations. They’re going to be out there with you,’” Brandon Spikes said. “And he says to me, he’s like, ‘You can’t [ __ ] do that. You’re the [ __ ] captain in the lead, and these guys watch you.’ […] And he’s like, ‘And just imagine what if he gets hurt, then what do we do? What are we going to do? Put Cam Newton in?’”

Meyer’s explanation centered on the purpose of the drill. He wanted to observe how younger players responded to challenging situations, rather than have Spikes take over. The head coach’s reaction is understandable. You can’t hit quarterbacks in practice. That’s just the rule.

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During his time at the Colts, Tony Dungy had a rule that the defense cannot touch Peyton Manning during team drills. Even when a defensive player would accidentally bump into Manning in practice, Dungy would erupt and halt practice.

Spikes also recalled questioning why Meyer had not communicated the plan to him beforehand. According to the linebacker, he asked the coach why he had not been informed, prompting Meyer to respond that he did not need to explain his decisions to Spikes.

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Despite the heated exchange, Spikes acknowledged that Meyer had a valid point. He said he respected coaches who established their authority and was prepared to follow their lead.

“He right. He was right. I was just frustrated. I was ready to go. I shouldn’t have done that,” Spikes recalled admitting.

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His response showed that he eventually accepted responsibility for his actions. Although he viewed the hit as part of his competitive approach, he understood that he had interfered with the coach’s plan for the practice session.

Tebow became Florida’s starting quarterback in 2007 and delivered an exceptional season, throwing for 3,286 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 895 yards and 23 scores. He became the first sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy that year.

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The quarterback was also part of Florida’s 2006 national championship team before helping the Gators win another title in the 2008 season. Tebow finished his college career with a 48-7 record during his time in Gainesville.

Spikes, meanwhile, played linebacker for Florida from 2006 through 2009. He made 39 starts in 47 appearances, recording 307 total tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and six interceptions. He earned consensus All-American honors in both 2008 and 2009.

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The incident also highlighted the balance between physical play and following instructions. Spikes was known for his aggressive approach on the field, but he later acknowledged that his eagerness to make a play had led him to cross a line during practice.

His recollection offers a glimpse into the demands of playing under Meyer at Florida. What began as a physical moment between teammates became a lesson in discipline and accountability.