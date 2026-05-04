Florida HC Jon Sumrall Ready to Jump Off Stadium Roof If He Fails To Get Bare Minimum

Jon Sumrall was hired by the Florida Gators to repair the damage caused by Billy Napier’s tenure. Having had impressive stints with the Troy Trojans and the Tulane Greenwave, he has set his expectations ahead of his debut season. And should he fall short, he has expressed his readiness to do something crazy.

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“I’ve got expectations to win every game we play,” Sumrall said on Monday’s segment of the Action Sports Jax podcast. “I’m not comfortable with anybody going, ‘Hey, how many games are you comfortable winning this year?’ If anybody tells me bowl eligible, we’d better be, or I’ll be at the top of the stadium getting ready to do something stupid.

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“To me, you have to have urgency every day. As soon as you put a ceiling or a cap on what you can do and start to think with limits in mind, you’re automatically handicapping yourself. For me, our expectations are for our guys to expect to win every fre-king time that we take the field.”

The Florida Gators finished with a 4-8 record in 2025. However, before that poor start to the 2025 campaign, Billy Napier led the program to an 8-5 finish in 2024, an improvement on his rough first two years. Even in 2022, the Gators made it to a bowl game in Napier’s first year. But they lost the Las Vegas Bowl to Oregon State.

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Sumrall has spent four years as a college football coach across two programs, where he compiled a 43-12 record. Of his four seasons as a college football head coach, three of them have been double-digit winning seasons, while he has been bowl-eligible in all of those seasons. With the Tulane Green Wave, he made an appearance at the American Conference Championship in each of his two seasons and surprisingly clinched a College Football Playoff berth.

This is a far cry from Napier’s tenure, when the program had just one year with a winning record in his four seasons in charge. Even at the time of his sack, Napier had a losing 3-4 record. More than his overall record, what really frustrated the fans was the topsy-turvy nature of the results.

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Napier particularly struggled against elite competition, going 5-17 against ranked teams and 0-14 in true road games against ranked opponents. While Sumrall also has a losing record (1-6) against ranked opponents, some of the results make sense given the task his Troy and Tulane teams faced against the likes of Ole Miss, Kansas State, and Oklahoma.

In that context, the 2026 season will be a familiar sight for the new head coach as his Gators are set to face Ole Miss and Oklahoma. Florida will also have Texas, Georgia, and Vanderbilt on their schedule, and any chance of making it to a bowl game may depend on how they fare in its remaining fixtures.

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Sumrall backs up his talks with top-notch recruitment

Jon Sumrall has been walking the walk since he joined the Gators. The Florida Gators had been performing poorly in recruitment, with Bill Napier having just two commits as of April 2025. Now, Sumrall has 10 commits, and his 2027 recruiting class has been projected to rank in the top 10, with the latest recruit a former basketball player.

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Sumrall recently added former Jacksonville basketball player Jaylen Jordon to play tight end for the Florida Gators. While his qualities are undeniable, his lack of football experience remains a downside.

At this moment, the 2027 class looks quite balanced as the Gators have added key pieces on both sides of the ball. On the offensive line, they have the commitment of five-star OL Maxwell Hiller and four-star OL Peyton Miller. The secondary also has two stars in four-star CB Aamaury Fountain and four-star CB Amare Nugent. Four-star QB David Davidson was a significant get, while the class also has three tight ends. There is still time for Sumrall’s team to climb the rankings further.