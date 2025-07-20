Florida in Contention for No. 1 OL in 2027 Class With Strong Impression From Billy Napier’s Camp

If there’s one thing Billy Napier is making loud and clear, it’s that Florida is not here to play half-hearted football or do half-hearted recruiting. With DJ Lagway already getting that “no half stepping” sermon, the Gators are on full throttle into stacking up the future. Their 2026 class is already humming with 18 commits, sitting at No. 13 nationally and No. 6 in the SEC. But there’s no full stop there.

Billy Napier has set his eyes on one of the top players in the 2027 class, and it’s none other than Albert Simien, the No. 3 IOL in the nation per 247 Sports. The 6’4, 280-pounder out of Sam Houston, Louisiana, is courted by heavyweights like LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, and more. But Florida’s right up there on his top five. As Rivals posted on X on July 19, the highly coveted prospect told Gators insider Cory Bender that “he’s in constant communication with Florida this summer.” His own words summed up the connection. “Florida has really been after me quite a bit,” he said. And they’d better, because this kid isn’t without pursuit.

When your state has one of the top players, you try your best to keep him home. LSU is no different. Brian Kelly and Co. were the first to offer him. Albert Simien visited Baton Rouge multiple times, and On3’s Shea Dixon thinks he’s leaning toward purple and gold. But Billy Napier’s relentless push is disrupting that comfort zone.

Florida has already struck gold early in the 2027 cycle by landing 4-star ATH Tramond Collins. The two-way Cottondale standout, ranked No. 105 nationally, committed just days after the cycle opened. Credit that to ‘Grille in the Ville’, Florida’s recruiting cookout-turned-magnet for top-tier talent. The Gators made it a point to prioritize their 2027 targets early, and Collins bit. Albert Simien could be next. He’s a mauler in the trenches with explosion, vision, and mobility. Billy Napier knows what that means for DJ Lagway’s protection in the years to come. And with the QB poised to take over as the face of the program in 2025, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

Can DJ Lagway redeem Billy Napier’s reputation?

DJ Lagway was the crown jewel of the 2024 cycle, the No. 1 dual-threat QB in the nation. And in his freshman season, Florida went 6-1 in games he started. He went 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns playing behind Graham Mertz. Now, analysts like On3’s J.D. PicKell believe 2025 is when he evolves, not just as a quarterback, but as a leader.

On The Hard Count, PicKell drew parallels to Joe Burrow’s 2019 rise, saying, “If DJ Lagway can take the next step, and own that part of this whole equation with being a leader for Florida… at that point, that’s where you start to flywheel. That’s when good things really happen for folks in Gainesville.”

Florida finished 7-5 last year. But the energy at SEC Media Days is electric. “There’s no half stepping for Florida in 2025,” the analyst added. “They feel good, that felt very, very clear from how they operated during media days, and I’ll say this man, how can you not be excited to watch that roster?” And that’s exactly the point. While DJ Lagway is shouldering the Gators now, Billy Napier’s already lining up the next generation of enforcers to keep him upright. Albert Simien isn’t just a target; he’s a future foundation.

No half measures. No wasted time. Just a blueprint being built, one elite recruit at a time.