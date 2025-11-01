Florida Kicker Trey Smack Creates Program History With 50+ Yard Game Sealing FG Against Georgia

Who knew a soccer hobbyist would end up rewriting Florida history books? Trey Smack sure did. In a heated clash against No. 5 Georgia, the Gators pieced together a gritty 12-play, 79-yard drive that looked like it might change the script. DJ Lagway’s 26-yard burst set up Jadan Baugh’s short punch-in. For once, Florida didn’t flinch under Kirby Smart’s suffocating defense. The real dagger, however, came when the Gators kicker executed a game-sealing field goal.

That kick wasn’t just a game-sealer. It was history. On November 1, Florida Gators Football posted a highlight reel of Trey Smack’s powerful 54-yard bomb to give Florida a 20–17 lead early in the fourth quarter. “Trey Smack, most career 50+ yard FGs in Gators history,” it captioned. The Gators capitalized on a bad snap, flipped field position, and the kicker did what only legends do. He makes it look routine.

Trey Smack entered the Georgia clash already tied at eight, boasting a 56-yarder vs. LIU and two 50-yarders against Mississippi State. The Severna Park native has been steady since taking over full-time kicking duties in 2023, nailing all 29 PATs and 17-of-21 field goals that season. Fast forward to 2024, he was perfect on 44 PATs and drilled 18-of-21 field goals, setting a new career long of 55 yards. Heading into this game, he was 12-of-15 on field goals and flawless on extra points.

“People make it a lot more difficult than I feel like it really is,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about it getting there. I just got to worry about where I’m putting it.” That mental steel explains why he’s now a three-time SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, two-time Lou Groza Star of the Week, and on the 2025 Lou Groza Award Watch List. But football is cruel and even history can’t save a heartbreak.

Trey Smack and co. get a late game upset

Right after Trey Smack’s heroics, Florida rolled the dice on fourth-and-1. Bad call because Georgia’s defense stonewalled Jadan Baugh short of the line, shifting the tide completely. Moments later, freshman tailback Chauncey Bowens ripped off a 36-yard sprint straight through the Gators’ front to reclaim the lead, 24–20.

DJ Lagway tried to engineer one last play, a deep ball to J. Michael Sturdivant that should’ve flipped the game. Instead, it was ruled incomplete after review. The Bulldogs pounced, milked the clock, and sealed yet another SEC statement win. Georgia now leads the all-time series 57-44-2, stretching its dominance to five straight over Florida.

And for Trey Smack, his kick will live forever in the record books. But in the cruelest twist, history came with heartbreak attached.