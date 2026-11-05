Florida State Announces Veteran NFL Coach Update After Mike Norvell’s Firing

Florida State is adding veteran defensive coach Paul Pasqualoni to its staff following Mike Norvell’s firing. The former Syracuse and UConn head coach brings decades of college football and NFL experience as the Seminoles navigate changes on the defensive side.

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According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Pasqualoni will join Florida State next week as a defensive analyst. His arrival follows the departures of defensive coordinator Tony White and safeties coach Evan Cooper, with interim defensive coordinator Ernie Sims now overseeing the defense.

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“Sources: Veteran defensive coach Paul Pasqualoni is set to join Florida State next week as an analyst to help the defensive staff,” Pete Thamel posted on X.

Pasqualoni’s coaching record gives Florida State a notable addition. He recorded 107 wins during his 14 seasons leading Syracuse, making him the second-winningest head coach in the program’s history. His career has also included defensive responsibilities with several NFL teams, giving him experience across both college and professional football.

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Pasqualoni’s connection with Syracuse began before he became its head coach. He initially joined the program as a linebackers coach in 1987 and held that position through 1990 before taking charge of the Orange in 1991. During his 14 seasons, he guided Syracuse to four Big East championships and nine bowl appearances, finishing with a 6-3 record in those postseason games.

Syracuse also produced several NFL players during his tenure, including Donovan McNabb, Marvin Harrison and Dwight Freeney, highlighting the level of talent developed under his coaching staff.

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After leaving Syracuse in 2004, Pasqualoni moved to the NFL, joining the Dallas Cowboys. He worked with the team’s tight ends and linebackers before becoming the Miami Dolphins’ defensive coordinator in 2008. He held that position through the 2009 season and returned to Dallas as defensive coordinator in 2010.

Pasqualoni then returned to college football as UConn’s head coach in 2011. He led the Huskies through the 2013 season, adding another head coaching position to his résumé after his earlier success at Syracuse.

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His experience at UConn also gave him familiarity with rebuilding and managing a college program outside the Big East environment in which he had previously coached.

His professional coaching career continued with the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans, where he worked with defensive linemen. He later joined the Detroit Lions as their defensive coordinator for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

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In February 2022, the Carolina Panthers hired him as their defensive line coach. The Panthers noted that he had accumulated more than 40 years of coaching experience and 10 NFL seasons at that point.

Pasqualoni’s reported arrival comes after Florida State made several major decisions involving its coaching leadership on November 1. The university dismissed Norvell following a 36-24 defeat against Clemson, which left the Seminoles with a 3-5 record in the 2026 season. Norvell finished his tenure in Tallahassee with a 41-39 overall record across more than six seasons.

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The departures left Florida State with two defensive coaching vacancies during an already difficult season, requiring the program to redistribute responsibilities among its remaining assistants.

Linebackers coach Ernie Sims was subsequently promoted to interim defensive coordinator, while the assistant defensive backs coach Greg Moss was assigned responsibility for the safeties. Meanwhile, Rick Stockstill, a former Florida State quarterback and the program’s director of scouting for offense, was appointed interim head coach.

Florida State’s immediate challenge is its November 7 matchup against Boston College. The game also carries an interesting connection to Pasqualoni’s coaching history, as he previously spent several seasons with the Eagles as their defensive line coach. The Seminoles will travel to face Boston College with Stockstill leading the program and Sims overseeing the defense.

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With Pasqualoni set to join next week, Florida State will have another experienced voice in its defensive setup, with his role potentially becoming more significant as the Seminoles prepare for the remainder of the season.