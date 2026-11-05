Florida State Brings Active NFL Quarterback Into New Role Following Mike Norvell’s Firing

Florida State is facing a major reset after a difficult stretch that followed its unbeaten 2023 regular season. The Seminoles went from winning the ACC championship and finishing 13-0 to posting a 10-22 record over the next two seasons. Now, with Mike Norvell out as head coach, the program is looking toward a fresh start, and a former Florida State star is taking on a new role away from the field.

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That former star is still playing in the NFL. New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston, who led the Seminoles to a national championship and won the Heisman Trophy, has been named to the Seminole Boosters Board of Directors. The announcement came just days after Norvell was fired on November 1, following Florida State’s 36-24 home loss to Clemson.

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“As we look ahead to the future of Florida State Athletics, we’re proud to welcome three new members to the Seminole Boosters Board of Directors! Join us in welcoming Jameis Winston, Rob Murphy, and Jeremy Cloud to the board. We’re excited for the leadership, perspective, and passion they will bring as we continue supporting the future of our student-athletes and Florida State Athletics. Welcome to the team,” The Seminole Boosters shared the news on X.

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Winston has a long history with the Seminoles, dating back to his playing days in Tallahassee. He was Florida State’s quarterback from 2012 to 2014 and played a major part in the team’s run to the national championship in 2013. The Seminoles finished that season 14-0, and Winston became the youngest player at the time to win the Heisman Trophy.

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His journey then took him to the NFL, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked him first overall in the 2015 draft. He spent five seasons with Tampa Bay before joining the New Orleans Saints in 2020. After a season with the Cleveland Browns in 2024, Winston moved to the New York Giants in 2025 and remains an active NFL quarterback.

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His latest appointment is an off-field role with the Seminole Boosters, not a position on Florida State’s coaching staff. The organization helps fund and support the university’s athletics programs and student-athletes. Winston’s place on the board gives him a formal way to stay involved with the school while continuing his NFL career.

Cloud also has ties to Florida State, having attended the university before building a career in corporate law and business leadership. Murphy joins Winston and Cloud as the third new board member, bringing his own background in football and sports.

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Winston’s appointment comes as Florida State works through one of the biggest changes the program has faced in recent years. Norvell finished his time in Tallahassee with a 41-39 record over six-plus seasons.

His best run came in 2022 and 2023, when the Seminoles won 19 straight games and claimed the ACC title. But the results took a sharp turn after that. Florida State went 10-22 from the start of the 2024 season through Norvell’s final game, including a 1-5 record against Power Four opponents this fall.

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Moving on from Norvell will also come at a high price. His buyout is estimated at around $47 million, which represents 85% of the remaining value on his contract through 2031. That figure could rise above $50 million when the cost of parting ways with his assistants is included.

Florida State president Richard McCullough spoke about the decision and what the university hopes to do next.

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“Today is about a new beginning for Florida State and doing everything we can to support student-athletes that we have here and taking the next step forward in what we’re doing,” he said.

Rick Stockstill has been named interim head coach and will lead the Seminoles through their final four regular-season games. Stockstill previously coached Middle Tennessee from 2006 to 2023 and played quarterback at Florida State from 1977 to 1981.

The university is also searching for a permanent head coach and a new athletic director, with Daniel Parker of Parker & Associates leading both searches after Michael Alford was dismissed in September.

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The coaching change has also started to affect Florida State’s recruiting class. Two prospects in the 2028 group, defensive end Meshi Dobson, tight end Troy Silberzahn, and wide receiver Majay Thompson of the 2027 class have announced their decisions to decommit.

For now, Florida State has several important decisions ahead, from finding its next head coach to keeping its recruiting class together. Winston’s appointment gives the athletics program another former Seminole with a championship connection on its board, while the university works to move forward from Norvell’s departure.