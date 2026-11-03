Florida State Has Concerns About Deion Sanders Despite Program’s Desire to Hire Coach With FSU Roots: Report

Florida State’s head coach search has one name the fans are screaming for, and one the administration is actively running from. While the program desperately wants a coach with strong FSU roots to lead this rebuild, top decision-makers are quietly rejecting the idea of bringing back their most famous alum.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports from CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford and Noles247 insider Kolby Crawford, alongside sentiment shared by program beat writers, the university’s top brass is extremely hesitant to pursue their former superstar, Deion Sanders, who played for the Seminoles from 195 to 1988.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source close to the coaching search kept it completely real, saying, “While there is an appetite for someone who is an ‘FSU guy,’ it has been relayed from the top down that some of the baggage that comes with Sanders is not desired as they commence this rebuild.”

Florida State’s ideal candidate requires two main traits: authentic program roots and institutional stability. While Sanders obviously checks the first box, his penchant for media circuses, personal branding, and high-profile friction directly violates the second. As a result, his alumni status isn’t enough to overcome the disruption he brings to a multi-year rebuild.

ADVERTISEMENT

FSU is trying to find a new athletic director, and with all that administrative chaos going on, the higher-ups want someone who is calm and abides by the rules! That may not be possible with Sanders! The nonstop media circus that follows Coach Prime everywhere is giving them serious cold feet.

The fans are voting with their hearts, but the suit-and-tie crowd is looking at this like a cold business decision. There are some other things, too. First and foremost, there are real questions about the on-field results. Sanders brings unmatched star power, no doubt about that.

ADVERTISEMENT

But his actual win-loss record at the Power Five level hasn’t been a slam dunk. After a strong 9-4 season with Colorado in 2024, his program hit a rough patch, going just 5-14 over the following seasons (including the 2025 season and the first portion of the 2026 season). FSU just fired a coach because the team couldn’t win enough football games, so hiring someone with a 9-21 conference record feels like too big of a gamble for a rebuild this important.

Then there’s the messy, slightly awkward history between Deion Sanders and his old school. Even though he’s arguably the greatest athlete to ever wear the garnet and gold, Prime hasn’t exactly been waving the FSU flag lately. He seriously annoyed a bunch of old-school boosters and alumni a few years back when he flatly told the media, “I’m not a Nole, I’m an HBCU grad,” pointing out that his college degree actually came from Talladega College in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

That kind of public rejection left a pretty sour taste in the mouths of university officials who expect a head coach to be all-in on the Seminole brand.

There’s also a bit of lingering bad blood from the recruiting trail. FSU fans and staff haven’t fully forgotten when Deion Sanders flipped the nation’s number-one recruit, Travis Hunter, away from Florida State at the last second to join him at Jackson State. Hunter went on to win a Heisman Trophy under the Coach Prime at Colorado, which only rubbed salt in the wound. While it proved that Sanders is a master recruiter, it definitely left a few scars in Tallahassee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, hiring Coach Prime means changing how the entire university operates. Deion Sanders doesn’t just bring a playbook. He brings a massive personal brand, a team of personal videographers, and an entirely unique corporate infrastructure.

Florida State wants a steady rebuild that fits within its existing booster network and administrative hierarchy. The fear in Tallahassee is that Sanders’ personal brand would swallow the athletic department whole, turning a football program into an enterprise built around one individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, Florida State is forced to choose between nostalgia and control. While fans long for a hero’s return, the administration knows that long-term stability requires a predictable leader, making Sanders a risk they are simply unwilling to take.

For now, it looks like FSU is going to pass on the glitz and glamour of Coach Prime in search of a safer bet to lead it into the future.