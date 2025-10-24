Florida State Reporter Confirms Mike Norvell’s Fate After Death Threats on Assistant Coach

Mike Norvell is in a tough situation at the Seminoles with a 3-4 record. The impressive season-opening win against Alabama led to major hopes for Florida State, but then, after week 8, 0-4 in ACC play and nine straight conference losses since last year made his seat hotter than ever. But Norvell’s hefty contract extension, worth over $50 million with a massive buyout north of $54 million, complicates a potential firing. But Norvell can still save his job if he manages to stop this negative slide.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On the October 24th episode of College Football Addiction, the guys addressed Norvell’s future and what he needs to do to not get fired. “I think there’s a chance that if they go four-one, they’d bring him back,” TJ said. “And that scares the hell out of me because seven and five is just not good enough against this crap schedule. I mean, Florida’s trash, Clemson’s trash, and you know, Wake Forest, NC State, and Virginia Tech. None of them is good either. So, yeah, he’s got to win four or five games. I think if he wins five, he’s definitely back. They’re not firing a guy after eight and four.”

The schedule plays a very definite role in this. Clemson and Florida, both 3-4 themselves, are shells of their former selves. Wake, Virginia Tech, and NC State hover around .500 or below. Florida is also facing a major coaching carousel with the firing of Billy Napier. But to even sniff Charlotte, they’d need to win out. The toughest one remains the Tigers. If that’s done and dusted, it would put Florida State at 8-4. But the low point came during the game against Stanford. The 20-13 loss against the Cardinals exposed all the glaring flaws of the Seminoles. The frustration started early. There was a delay of the game penalty on the first snap.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Syndication: Treasure Coast, Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell takes a second to soak in the moment. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAliciaxDevine/TallahasseexDemocratx USATSI_22038999

Then, an offside call turned a missed Stanford field goal into a touchdown drive. Officials flagged Florida State 13 times for 114 yards, with key players like Micah Pettus committing crucial holds and false starts. Then the playcallers couldn’t really construct better plays. Despite having talented receivers like Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy, the offense struggled for explosive plays and scored a season-low 13 points. Florida State moved the ball well, outgaining Stanford 444-293, but stalled when it mattered. When Castellanos got hit, freshman Kevin Sperry took advantage of the moment and launched a 53-yard pass to Micahi Danzy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But on an untimed down from the two-yard line, Gavin Sawchuk came up an inch short of the end zone, fittingly closing another game with heartbreak. Norvell, however, remains really optimistic. During the bye week, he’s preaching correction, saying, “We’re going to get it fixed, and we’re going to get better.”

The Florida State misery isn’t just on Mike Norvell’s plate.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Mike Norvell’s assistant receives death threats as FSU’s poor form continues

Defensive Coordinator Tony White, with a $4.8 million chip on his shoulder, is also facing the heat. After a brutal stretch that included a fourth straight loss, White revealed that fans on social media have sent him death threats. Yeah, that’s how frustrated the fans are. But White isn’t one of those people to hit the panic button.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“That’s just part of social media… that’s what you sign up for in this profession, but that’s not why I do it,” he said. He’s facing the worst parts of the digital age, yet stays committed to steering the defense back to respectability. The defense, too, has been a rollercoaster this year. Sure, the secondary sits at 35th in total defense, giving up about 327 yards a game.

But the Seminoles have given up tight games late and failed to make stops when it mattered most. For instance, Stanford was only putting up 18 points a game before facing FSU. But even that offense gave the defense trouble. How? Stanford dropped 13 in the first half alone. That’s why the frustration is so boiled up amid the fans. On top of that, the fans are also fed up with Mike Norvell’s leadership and want him gone.

But FSU can’t really make that happen with its current expenses and Norvell’s massive $54 million buyout.