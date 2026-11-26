Florida State had barely finished announcing its new head coach when the recruiting trail pushed back. Just days after Glenn Schumann was hired as the new head coach, one of the Seminoles’ 2027 commits has changed his mind.

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“Four-Star RB Jayden Miles has Flipped his Commitment from Florida State to Missouri, he tells me for @Rivals,” Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported on X. “The 6’2 211 RB had been Committed to the Seminoles since June.”

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Miles, a running back from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, committed to Florida State on June 8. He kept his options open, though, and made several visits to LSU. Missouri offered him on November 11; he took an official visit on November 21, and he flipped five days later.

Rivals ranks him No. 365 nationally and No. 26 among running backs, while the 247Sports Composite has him at No. 402 and No. 27.

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This is the fourth reported decommitment since Florida State fired Mike Norvell, the first since Schumann was hired, and it is the ninth of the 2027 cycle. The Seminoles now have 13 commits, six of them four-stars, and none of them is a running back. Rivals ranks the class No. 46 nationally and No. 11 in the ACC.

Schumann was hired on November 23 and is reportedly set to earn about $8 million a year on a five-year deal, though that salary is an estimate and the official figure is not yet disclosed. He is also expected to coach Georgia’s defense through the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff, which begins December 18, so he can’t fully focus on Tallahassee yet.

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ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Florida State is working to hire Neyland Raper, the Big 12’s director of football operations and competition, as chief of staff.

“Raper will be on the ground and helping get staff and front office in place while Schumann coaches Georgia’s defense,” Thamel reported. That hire has not been finalized, though.

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The calendar is not friendly, as the Early Signing Period runs December 2 to 4, and the winter transfer portal opens January 4 and closes January 13. Florida State finished 5-6, so it still needs an offensive coordinator, a defensive coordinator, and a top transfer quarterback. Every week without a full staff makes that work harder.

The program has also reportedly set aside $35 million to $40 million for roster construction, on top of the roughly $50 million owed to Norvell.

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Missouri, meanwhile, now has two four-star running backs in its class, with Miles joining Kingston Miles, who committed in June. The Tigers are also chasing Ohio State commit Wyatt Smith, who visits Saturday, and Kentucky commit Sean Fox.

One flip does not decide Florida State’s class. Still, with Schumann busy at Georgia and the staff not yet built, this first loss shows how quickly the new regime will be tested.