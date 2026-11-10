Florida State Targets Former Nick Saban Associate as New Athletic Director – Report

Florida State’s football program is in shambles, and the pressure to find Mike Norvell’s replacement is mounting. After a disastrous stretch that left the Seminoles scrambling for answers, the university has brought back a familiar face with ties to Bobby Bowden and nearly 15 years of experience at Alabama under Nick Saban. But his return to Tallahassee comes with a surprising connection to one of the biggest moments in Florida State football history.

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“Fun fact on Jeff Purinton. He was FSU’s SID when 28-year-old Chris Weinke won the Heisman Trophy. They were also roommates, perhaps the only time the SID and Heisman winner lived together,” ESPN reporter Pete Thamel wrote on X on November 9.

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Thamel had previously reported that Florida State was targeting Jeff Purinton for the position. The former Arkansas State athletic director is an FSU graduate who got his start with the Seminoles.

Florida State officially announced Purinton’s appointment on Monday, November 9. He takes over from Michael Alford, who was dismissed in September. Alford had held the position since January 2022, with senior associate athletic director Bruce Warwick serving as interim AD after his departure.

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University president Richard McCullough welcomed Purinton back and pointed to both his experience and his connection to the school.

“Jeff Purinton has the experience, judgment and championship pedigree to lead Florida State Athletics at this important moment,” McCullough said. He also highlighted that Purinton is a two-time Florida State graduate who understands the university’s culture.

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Purinton’s connection to Florida State began in 1994, when he joined the sports information department as an undergraduate student assistant. He returned as a graduate assistant in 1998 and moved into a full-time role the following year.

During his time in Tallahassee, he worked with Bowden and legendary baseball coach Mike Martin. He later became the football program’s primary sports information director, a position he held from 2004 to 2006. His years at FSU included 12 bowl appearances and the 1999 national championship season.

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After leaving Florida State, Purinton worked with the Orange Bowl Committee before joining Alabama. He spent nearly 15 years with the Crimson Tide, eventually rising to executive deputy director of athletics.

His role covered more than football. Purinton worked across areas such as marketing, human resources, licensing, and the department’s partnership with Learfield. He also helped with Alabama’s long-term plans and its fundraising campaign, The Crimson Standard, which set a $600 million goal.

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Alabama football won six national championships during his time there. Purinton was also involved in efforts to improve the fan experience on game days and strengthen the department’s branding and revenue operations.

He later became vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics at Arkansas State in 2022. After leaving that role in 2025, he joined Learfield as executive vice president, where he oversaw relationships with Southeastern Conference schools.

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For Purinton, the new position is a return to the place where his career first took shape. In his statement, he thanked McCullough and Board of Trustees chair Peter Collins for giving him the opportunity.

“Florida State is home to me in so many ways. It’s where I went to school, where I got my start in this profession and where I learned from people who helped shape the way I’ve approached my career,” Purinton said.

He also reflected on working with Bowden, Martin, and Saban, saying the lessons he learned from them about leadership, relationships, and representing a university have stayed with him.

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“Coming back to lead this athletics department is a tremendous honor, and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” Purinton added.

He said he was looking forward to meeting with coaches, student-athletes, staff, and supporters, listening to their concerns, and working together to move Florida State Athletics forward.

Board of Trustees chair Peter Collins also welcomed the appointment. He said Purinton understands the expectations that come with representing Seminole Athletics while bringing experience from several major college sports organizations.

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Finding Florida State’s Next Football Coach Comes First

Purinton’s first major challenge will be helping Florida State find a replacement for Mike Norvell. The university fired Norvell on November 1 after the Seminoles opened the season 3-5, ending his seven-year run as head coach.

Rick Stockstill has since taken over on an interim basis. A former Florida State quarterback, Stockstill led the Seminoles to a 31-24 win over Boston College on November 7. The victory also ended Florida State’s wait for a road win that had stretched for nearly three years.

The program’s recent struggles have come after a very different period in 2023. Florida State finished that regular season undefeated and appeared to be in position for a College Football Playoff spot. However, the committee left the Seminoles out following quarterback Jordan Travis’ season-ending injury.

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Now, the program needs a new head coach and a clear plan for the seasons ahead. Purinton’s experience in football operations, fundraising, marketing, and athletic department leadership will all be part of his new role as Florida State works through those decisions.

The Seminoles are next scheduled to face Pittsburgh on Friday, November 13, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. While that game is the immediate focus for the team, the bigger questions will remain in Tallahassee as Purinton begins his tenure.