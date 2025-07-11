Florida Target KJ Ford Teases ‘Surprise’ Commitment as Alabama Gains Late Steam

Billy Napier probably didn’t sleep well last night. After all, when you’re on the verge of losing a highly recruited prospect, there’s no rest and peace. Florida seemed to be in the driver’s seat for Kevin KJ Ford, a top-15 edge rusher in the nation. Well, that’s until Alabama decided to slam the gas pedal and crash the party at the eleventh hour. And now, with a commitment looming and cryptic social media posts flying, this recruitment story just turned from predictable to pure chaos.

It’s not just the Gators. Ohio State and Texas A&M might have never seen this coming either. Because they were the three locked schools for KJ Ford last week. But the 4-star edge rusher loves to keep things cryptic. On his X post on July 10, one day before his commitment date, he dropped a teaser writing, “Big surprise tomorrow 🏡” Would it be a heartbreak for Billy Napier and co. and the rest of the finalists?

Last week, all signs pointed towards KJ Ford landing in Gainesville. He just wrapped up his official visits to Florida, Texas A&M, and Ohio State. Insiders felt confident and Blake Alderman of On3 even dropped a crystal ball for the Gators on Thursday. The Duncanville TX product has long been a key piece on Florida’s D-line board, especially after 5-star Trenton Henderson committed to LSU and 4-star Jake Kreul went cold on the Gators.

Ohio State is still a contender. They only offered KJ Ford in March, but he visited the Buckeyes in late June and made a strong connection with the staff. As for Texas A&M, they might’ve quietly bowed out after taking their fourth edge commit in 5-star Bryce Perry-Wright. That’s a lot of mouths to feed on the edge. And Ford’s likely not interested in getting lost in the shuffle. Florida needs him but now it’s not so certain. Because when Alabama gets in the play, they play hard.

Alabama crashes the party late for KJ Ford

Let’s backtrack. Alabama was in on KJ Ford earlier in the cycle and even hosted him for an official visit back in May followed by three more visits. But in a surprising turn of events, he didn’t include the Tide in his final three. Well, the tide is changing again and who knows what the surprise tomorrow will be. Fast forward to this week, and the recruiting plot thickened. On3 Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegel “logged expert predictions for Alabama go land 4-star EDGE KJ Ford” dropping a confidence level of 60%.

But not all hope is lost on Florida. According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Florida still holds a 39.3% edge, but the momentum is shifting. So now we wait. KJ Ford, the No. 98 overall prospect and No. 11 edge rusher in the country, is ready to make his decision. And it sounds like it’s going to sting for someone. It could be Florida. Corey Bender and Alderman haven’t pulled their picks yet.

But Alabama just pulled a Nick Saban-era move in the Kalen DeBoer era. They’re late to the party, but they brought the fireworks. Either way, Friday’s going to be loud.