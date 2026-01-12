Florida Transfer DJ Lagway Confirms Commitment and it’s Not a Big 10 or SEC College

Former Florida star DJ Lagway’s decision is a reminder that not every 5-star QB follows the expected map. After two seasons in Gainesville, he entered the portal amid staff turnover. Despite his recent Baylor commitment, what followed was speculation that pointed toward the SEC or Big Ten. But the first public crack in the speculation came from Robert Griffin III.

“According to Sources, DJ LAGWAY IS GOING TO BAYLOR,” Robert Griffin III reported on X on January 11. “Paperwork is being drawn up to be signed. Late push from Ole Miss amongst others, did not work. DJ Lagway wants to be a Baylor Baylor.”

That desire to be a Bear shifted the entire conversation, not just because of the school involved, but because it confirmed DJ Lagway was opting out of the conference arms race.

DJ Lagway visited Baylor, attended a Bears basketball game alongside head coach Dave Aranda, and within 24 hours, Rivals reported that he had committed. The former No. 1 QB in the 2024 class instantly became the highest-rated recruit to ever land in Waco. His interest for the Big 12 program comes with family ties to Baylor. His father, Derek Lagway Sr., played RB for the Bears from 1997 to 2001, appearing in 40 games and rushing for 711 yards and six touchdowns under Dave Roberts and Kevin Steele.

DJ Lagway grew up around the program, attended Willis High School northwest of Houston, and never severed those ties. RGIII even shared pictures of a young DJ rocking a Bears T-shirt with his dad. When viewed through that lens, the decision looks calculated rather than surprising. He confirmed the move to On3 with little ambiguity.

“Everything has been hectic,” he said. “I don’t know where people are getting stuff at in the beginning, but yes, I am committed to Baylor.”

At Willis in 2023, DJ Lagway threw for 4,604 yards and 58 touchdowns, added 975 rushing yards and 15 scores, and led the program to the third round of the playoffs for the first time. He was named Gatorade National Player of the Year and Mr. Texas Football, then arrived at Florida carrying high expectations.

Those expectations collided with reality in Gainesville where he played two seasons with the Gators. He threw for 4,179 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions while completing 62 percent of his passes. Florida went 12-13 during that stretch, including a 4-8 campaign in 2025 that led to Billy Napier’s midseason firing. Jon Sumrall was hired to reset the program, but DJ Lagway chose movement over patience.

For Baylor, the timing is critical. Sawyer Robertson is gone. The Bears finished 5-7 last season, 3-6 in the Big 12, and tied for 11th place. Dave Aranda enters 2026 on one of the hottest seats in the sport after four losing seasons in six years. The program needed a high-ceiling swing. Landing DJ Lagway is exactly that, even with the inconsistencies on tape.

The football fit is something to look into too. OC Jake Spavital has a proven QB resume that includes Will Grier, Case Keenum, and Robertson, who finished second nationally in passing yards during the regular season. Baylor’s spread offense aligns closely with what DJ Lagway thrived in at Willis, and the reduced national spotlight gives him room to recalibrate without weekly SEC scrutiny. But it’s also worth noting the recent developments that led to the moment.

DJ Lagway explores his options

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that DJ Lagway always intended to complete a full slate of visits before finalizing his decision. The QB has acknowledged he is visiting schools, including Ole Miss, even after committing to Baylor. Oxford hosted him shortly after the NCAA denied QB Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility waiver for a sixth season.

The Rebels have since added Deuce Knight from Auburn and are still navigating uncertainty as Chambliss’ legal team prepares an appeal. DJ Lagway also previously visited Florida State and Virginia, and sources indicated the Seminoles pivoted after concerns emerged during medical evaluations.

For now, Baylor holds the commitment that matters most. Until the paperwork is signed and the visits stop, nothing is immune to change. But the direction is clear. DJ Lagway is betting on familiarity, development, and opportunity over conference prestige. And it might not be long before fans see him rocking the Bears football gears instead of a T-shirt.