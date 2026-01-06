Upsetting News for Harrison Bailey as Jon Sumrall’s QB Plan Narrows to 2 Top Prospects

Harrison Bailey once saw Florida as his “dream school.” A place where experience would matter, where time spent waiting might eventually turn into a chance. Instead, the window never really opened. Before Bailey could get a firm grip on the opportunity he’d been circling for years, the program had already moved on.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Florida’s plan at quarterback is shaping up less like a two-track bet: Tramell Jones Jr. and incoming transfer Aaron Philo are expected to contend for the starting job, with the staff focused squarely on trajectory rather than tenure.

This is disheartening for Bailey, given that the Sun Bowl MVP after throwing three touchdowns for Louisville spent the 2025 season sidelined behind DJ Lagway anyway until the regular season finale. Now that Lagway is gone, along with the two other scholarship quarterbacks, on paper, this should have opened his door, but the reality is far from that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: Harrison Bailey Instagram

This also tells you everything about the Gator’s Jon Sumrall’s blueprint on how he wants to run things. They are not treating this like an open-ended quarterback room. They are betting on upside and trajectory, not on seniority or even patience.

For the Gators, Tramell Jones Jr. seems to fit that vision. The redshirt freshman already announced his return, and even in his limited action, he proved his worth. He completed 21 of 35 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He is young for sure, but he has already shown his mettle enough for the staff to believe that there is more he can give.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Pho comes with the expectation to compete immediately. He is not someone to add portal depth or a developmental piece, but he is here to push for QB1. Florida might still want another arm for the numbers, but they won’t be spending top dollar for a second quarterback behind Pho, as Zach Albaverie mentioned.

As for Sumrall, he is clearly willing to do everything that’s on the table, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jon Sumrall is not waiting around as Florida attacks the transfer portal

The transfer portal has been open only for a few days, but Florida wasted no time at all. Under their new coach, Jon Sumrall, they have been active right from the get-go. Of course, the headliner is Philo from Georgia Tech. But at the same time, Sumrall has made it clear that keeping talent in Gainesville matters just as much as adding to it.

Florida has already managed to re-sign wide receivers Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III, which was no small win given how swiftly rosters are reshaping this time of the year. So far, running back Jadan Baugh remains undecided, and DJ Lagway, well, he turned up at Florida State, and that’s already added to the anxiety around the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

On defense, there is one name looming larger than the rest—edge rusher Jayden Woods.

Woods is the one player from Florida’s top defensive retention targets still in play. Now he has visited Texas, but the Gators are not backing off. One Sports’ Pete Nakos reported that Sumrall is pushing hard to keep Woods in orange and blue.

“Coming off a Texas visit, sources have told On3 that Florida is working to bring Woods back into the fold. The Gators held a Zoom call with his camp on Sunday night, and head coach Jon Sumrall could potentially take a trip to meet with him in person.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This hands-on approach is the new theme, it seems. Sumrall had led the Christmas Eve visit to see Baugh, which then sparked the rumor of renewed optimism about a plausible return. So, of course, it’s fair to wonder if the same idea could pay off for Woods. There are, of course, hurdles along the way.

A new head coach and a defensive coordinator mean a new system and a fresh new relationship. But if Sumrall can sell Woods on the vision, keeping him suddenly does feel possible.

One thing is for sure—Florida is not the same, and Sumrall is working every angle to make things work.