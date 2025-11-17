Florida’s $1.5M Liability Doubles as Their Biggest Lane Kiffin Magnet in New Revelation

Florida’s 2025 season is nothing short of a disaster with a 3-7 record. In Week 12, the Gators were beaten by Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss. It’s not a secret that the program wants the Rebels’ HC to replace Billy Napier. But why would he leave a team with natty hopes for a struggling Florida? Well, as per David Pollack, the Gators have someone who can pull Kiffin to Gainesville.

Pollack, on the November 16 episode of See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack, addressed the Florida and Lane Kiffin situation. During the discussion, the CFB legend made a surprise claim that Florida’s QB, DJ Lagway, who has an estimated value of $1.5 million, could motivate Lane Kiffin to sign with Florida.

“Florida’s going to be a very desirable place for somebody to go,” Pollack said. “I don’t know who it’s going to be. I know that Lane has a contract extension on the table that he hasn’t signed yet. So that’s interesting. When you’re judging DJ Lagway. He’s really, really struggled. I want you to understand he did not go through spring ball. He was hurt all through camp. I mean, the list of injuries with the calf and the shoulder and the leg, he had all these different things. He had less than 10 days to get ready for the first game.”

DJ Lagway was one of the main reasons the Florida Gators were excited for the 2025 season. In 2024, his game seemed promising, as he passed for 1,915 yards and 9 touchdowns. However, he had multiple health conditions that took up the entire offseason. The sophomore had to deal with shoulder, calf, and hernia issues.

Despite the health concerns, Pollack believes that Lagway is highly talented, referencing his game against Ole Miss. “The kid has insane talent,” Pollack said. “The kid’s going to be really good. You saw again tonight, there’s greatness in there. He’s got to stay healthy. He’s got to untap it. He’s got some weapons.”

Pollack believes that if DJ Lagway had a coach like Lane Kiffin, it would unlock his extreme capabilities. He believes that even the greatest players cannot win without any practice. “If he had a guy like Lane, obviously. Like, he’s going to be ultra successful. But I just wanted to say that because, you know, this kid obviously takes a lot of flak and a lot of heat. It’s really hard to be great when you don’t have any practice time. I’m not giving up on him because of the circumstances. I still think he has a chance to be really insanely good.”

Despite injury concerns and coaching changes, Lagway completed 187 of 296 passes with a 63.2% completion rate for 1980 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has been struggling with interception issues throughout the season. He has 13 interceptions this season and was also sacked 13 times.

However, he unlocked his best game in front of Lane Kiffin in an attempt to pull him to Gainesville.

DJ Lagway played the best game of the year against Lane Kiffin

The Florida Gators visited Ole Miss in Week 12, where the Gators’ QB unleashed his best this season. DJ Lagway faced a challenging game in a hostile environment. However, he found a way to move the ball, completing 16 of 31 passes for 218 yards for a touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 34 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

Lagway handled himself in the pocket with a comfort and consistency not seen from him at any other point this year. It took the Rebels the entire game to get their first sack on him, when Princewill Umanmielen got the Gators’ QB on the final drive.

Lagway’s exceptional play drove the Gators to a halftime lead of 24-20. However, they faced some struggles in the second half, including a turnover in field goal range, which resulted in a 34-24 loss.