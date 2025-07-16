Following Injury Setback at Oklahoma, Brenen Thompson Explains Move to SEC Rival for One Final Run

Brenen Thompson showed up at SEC Media Days looking confident, focused, and ready for a fresh start. The former Oklahoma wide receiver turned heads when he hit the transfer portal earlier this year, and eyebrows went up even higher when he landed with Mississippi State, a direct SEC rival. People had been guessing for months and tossing around all kinds of theories, but Thompson hadn’t really opened up about what led to the decision. Until now.

Speaking to the media, Thompson finally shared the genuine reasons behind the move. “I just felt like (God) was really pulling me to Mississippi State, and I wanted to finish my career with a coach I really trust,” he said. The coach in question? Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State’s new head coach and Thompson’s former offensive coordinator at OU. “The familiarity with Coach Lebby made it an easy decision,” he added. Thompson had already spent a year in Lebby’s system at OU, where he averaged over 21 yards per catch, and inking back up with a coach who knows how to use him just made sense.