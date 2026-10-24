Football Coach Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency During Game

A Pennsylvania high school football game ended in tragedy Friday night when Cornell head coach Ed Dawson suffered a medical emergency on the sideline. CPR couldn’t save him, and what should have been another football game ended with an entire community mourning his death.

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The incident happened during Cornell High School’s game against Rochester High School in Beaver County on October 23. Cornell head coach Ed Dawson was taken to a local hospital after becoming unwell on the sideline. He later died, leaving the school community mourning a coach who had spent years helping build the football program.

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“Cornell Head Coach Ed Dawson went down on the sideline tonight and rushed to the hospital. The Superintendent has confirmed his passing. Our hearts are broken in the WPIAL,” WPIAL Insider posted on X on October 24.

The emergency unfolded during the game, with Cornell leading Rochester 16-6. According to TribLive, Dawson told an assistant coach during the second quarter that he was not feeling well. He was advised to sit on the bench and lie down, but the situation soon became more serious.

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Dawson was later found unresponsive, and medical personnel performed CPR before he was taken to the hospital. The game was stopped as the situation developed.

Cornell School District superintendent Dr. Aaron Thomas confirmed Dawson’s death and spoke about the impact the news had on the community.

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“This is an extremely difficult situation. To say Coach Dawson was an integral part of Cornell School District would be an understatement,” Thomas said.

The district also said support resources would be made available to students and staff as they deal with the loss.

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Dawson had been Cornell’s head coach since 2011, taking charge of a program that went through a difficult stretch before finding success again. Cornell had stepped away from running its own football program and joined with Quaker Valley in a cooperative arrangement. When Cornell returned to its own program in 2016, Dawson was part of the work to get the team moving forward.

The progress became clear over the following seasons. In 2019, Cornell won its first conference title in 36 years and reached the WPIAL semifinals. That season also earned Dawson recognition as the Beaver County Times’ high school football coach of the year.

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The team continued to make strides in 2021, finishing 7-2 and claiming its first outright conference title in 38 years. Across 12 seasons, Dawson recorded 49 wins and 54 losses, according to USA TODAY Sports and the Beaver County Times.

Those numbers tell part of his coaching story, but the people around Cornell have also remembered the time and effort he put into helping young players develop.

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Coraopolis Mayor Michael Dixon paid tribute to Dawson, recalling the challenges Cornell faced as it worked to bring its football program back. Dixon said the coach’s influence went beyond wins and losses, highlighting the lessons he passed on to the players he worked with.

Fort Cherry High School’s football team also shared its condolences, remembering Dawson as a coach who showed the qualities needed to guide high school athletes and help prepare them for life beyond football.

Dawson’s own playing days began at Aliquippa, where he was a standout linebacker on the school’s championship teams in 1992. He later attended Allegheny College before moving into coaching. He had also spent two years as a Cornell assistant before being named head coach in 2011, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

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What Does Dawson’s Legacy Mean to Cornell Football?

The loss has affected more than the team that took the field Friday night. Students, staff, players, and members of the local football community are now facing the death of someone who had been part of Cornell’s program for years.

Rochester superintendent Joseph Guarino also offered condolences and said his district would support Cornell during the difficult period.

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As the school community remembers Dawson, his years with the Raiders stand as a major part of his legacy. He helped guide Cornell through challenging seasons, celebrated important milestones with his players, and worked to rebuild a program that mattered to the community.

The focus now shifts away from the scoreboard and toward the people grieving his loss. Cornell and the wider high school football community are left remembering a coach whose time on the sideline meant much more than the results of a game.