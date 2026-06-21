“Football Is Not A Career”: Lane Kiffin Makes Priorities Very Clear For LSU Athletes

Lane Kiffin has once again turned the tide with another bold comment. After moving from Ole Miss to LSU on a $91 million contract, winning the national championship, undoubtedly, is his only target. But with the team’s success, he is also thinking about players’ long-term futures, claiming that football is not necessarily the endgame for these youngsters.

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“Like I’ve just seen so many times, man, like so much wasted talent because it’s just decision-making and not getting it, you know, and it’s like, man, this guy could have played so long, and then they just put all their eggs in it, and they don’t really do the other stuff, and then it’s gone,” Lane Kiffin said on In the Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu. “The hardest thing for them to grasp is that football is not a career. It’s a temporary job.”

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Players often face injuries and end up losing their careers altogether. Just take the example of Bo Jackson, who was one of the greatest RBs in college football but had to end his NFL journey because of a severe hip injury. Then, RB Terrell Davis also ended his career due to a major knee injury. So, even the top stars are bound to uncertainty.

Kiffin’s warning targets a system where the transfer portal and NIL deals reward short-term thinking. This creates a situation where many players feel like they are always one good season away from a better offer, more money, or more attention on social media.

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So, instead of long-term success, players now just focus on short-term deals. Bryce Underwood and Carson Beck exemplify the trend, as they reportedly preferred money over stability.

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This is exactly what Kiffin is warning against. He is saying that football does not last long, and if players only chase quick opportunities, they can lose focus and waste their potential. His goal is to help players think beyond the “next deal” and instead build habits that last after football is over.

Players like Ex-Hoosiers’ star and Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza knew the risks of pursuing a football career and how uncertain things can be, and now he’s in the process of earning his MBA. That’s exactly the kind of culture Lane Kiffin is trying to build at LSU, but, of course, not at the cost of what happens on the field.

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Lane Kiffin clarifies his motive for LSU’s future

Lane Kiffin recently made a promise to the LSU admins and fanbase, which carries significant risk if LSU underperforms. The 51-year-old said he believes LSU will definitely win the natty in the near future. He explained this in simple terms on In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu.

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“I don’t know how fast it’s gonna happen, but we’re going to win a national championship,” Kiffin said. “We’re gonna have the teams and rosters back to the way that the Tigers were playing when they were great. Don’t know how fast; that might not be today, but it’s gonna happen.”

Lane Kiffin’s focus is on discipline, toughness, and organized play, building a culture of invincibility.

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“My expectation is that we play,” Kiffin said. “I know everyone sees about wins and losses, and we play really smart, physical football, and we’re really good in situations, but the style comes back, like, I want people to fear LSU the way that I had to fear LSU when I was at Alabama.”

Success at LSU will hinge on whether players embrace long-term thinking over immediate paydays. Kiffin’s success may not only depend on wins but also on how well players are ready for life after their careers end.