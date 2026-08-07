Former ACC QB Sues NCAA Over College Football Return After Going Undrafted

The NCAA keeps getting headaches. One court ruling opened the door, and now players are lining up to see how far they can push it. Thomas Castellanos is the latest name on that list. The former Florida State QB went undrafted a few months ago, but instead of accepting that his college career is over, he’s trying to get another shot. So, it’s another lawsuit.

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As On3’s Pete Nakos reported, Thomas Castellanos is suing the NCAA seeking an injunction for a 5th year and to enter the transfer portal. The Colorado federal judge granted the 2022 class a fifth year of eligibility, but explicitly left transfer portal rules untouched. For this former ACC starter, that was only half the battle. He still needs access to the transfer portal if he’s going to suit up somewhere this fall.

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According to his agent, Joe Hernandez of Just Win Management, Thomas Castellanos is preparing to file a lawsuit in Texas. Attorneys Darren Heitner and Ryan Downton will represent him as he seeks an injunction that would order the NCAA to grant him transfer portal access.

Because the regular transfer window closed back in January while he was focused on the draft, a court order is his only way out. Thomas Castellanos isn’t short on options, though. His agent told On3 a few schools have already reached out. If the right fit comes along, he’s willing to come back either as a QB or as an athlete.

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It’s a pretty dramatic turn for someone who entered April’s NFL Draft hoping to begin his professional career. After going undrafted, he attended rookie minicamps as a wide receiver. Now, instead of chasing an NFL roster spot, he’s trying to get back into Saturdays. Also, any comeback for Thomas Castellanos almost certainly happens somewhere else because he can’t fit into Mike Norvell’s program anymore.

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Florida State didn’t wait around. Auburn transfer Ashton Daniels won the starting QB job this spring and took full command of the offense. With Daniels locked in as the guy in Tallahassee, Florida State moved on, leaving Castellanos no choice but to seek his fifth season elsewhere.

If Florida State gets the chance, it shouldn’t overthink about bringing Tommy Castellanos back in 2026 as a WR. It isn’t some wild idea, either. He already spent part of the offseason working out as a receiver during rookie minicamps with the Tennessee Titans and Dolphins. But for now, the lawsuit prevails.

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At this point, the legal route isn’t surprising anymore. More and more players are taking the NCAA to court over eligibility rules, especially since the new age-based system was implemented. Under that rule, athletes get five years to play five seasons. But the 2022 recruiting class was left out. That’s the class Thomas Castellanos is part of, and it’s now at the heart of several court fights.

Thomas Castellanos has been fighting the NCAA

Thomas Castellanos has been here before. The NCAA denied his waiver request back in December. His argument centered on his first season at UCF in 2022, when he appeared in only five games. He believed that limited action should qualify him for another year, but the NCAA disagreed. Now the courts will decide. His attorneys aren’t hiding where they stand.

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“The NCAA is fighting tooth and nail to stop my clients from playing this year,” attorney Ryan Downton told OutKick-FOX News. “The NCAA is like a referee who thinks he’s bigger than the game he’s officiating – just do the right thing and get out of the way.”

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Those are strong words, but they also show where college sports sit right now. Almost every major eligibility question seems to end up before a judge instead of an NCAA committee. This isn’t really about Florida State anymore. It’s about whether the NCAA can keep enforcing eligibility rules that courts are increasingly willing to question. Every successful lawsuit encourages another player to file the next one.

Thomas Castellanos just happens to be the newest QB walking through that opening, hoping a judge will give him one more chance before the NCAA closes the door.