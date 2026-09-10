Former Alabama Athlete Arrested After Alleged Gun Threat, Aggravated Assault

Former Alabama national champion Raekwon Davis was arrested in Harris County, Texas, on September 3. The 29-year-old defensive tackle was booked with a felony charge of alleged aggravated assault with a gun after a dispute over a replacement truck key.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by Al.com on September 9, the altercation occurred on August 30 inside Davis’ home in Cypress, Texas. It was triggered after an employee of a mobile car detailing business accidentally left the keys to Davis’ Ford F-350 truck inside a company work van, arrest paperwork states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking full responsibility for the blunder, the victim ordered an Uber to deliver the keys. However, the Uber courier allegedly dropped the key off at the wrong spot. The company’s owner and a locksmith rushed to Davis’ home to help program a replacement.

“The locksmith began having issues with programming the key fob which caused the truck to not start,” court documents stated, as reported by Al.com. “The locksmith exclaimed, ‘Man f—!’ at which time [the victim] turned to Defendant and observed Defendant charging at [the victim] with both arms outstretched.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis allegedly hit the victim on his chest with force and took him straight to the ground, where he also allegedly tried to choke him. The victim told police that Davis then called someone living with him from inside his home for a weapon. He was allegedly handed a black handgun, which he pointed at the locksmith.

The documents stated that Davis allegedly told the victim to “look away or keep working.” Then he aimed it directly at the business owner. A responding sheriff’s deputy noted visible injuries and bruising on the victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis was taken into custody on September 3, 2026. The initial request for the bond was denied by the court, and Davis was still in jail till September 5. After his initial hearing on September 5, his bond was finally set at $100,000. The date for his next court appearance has not been announced. Davis’ attorney, Vivian King, is strongly denying the allegations against his client.

“Raekwon is eager to make a bond and prove his innocence,” King said in a statement, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. “There were witnesses, but the police did not interview these witnesses or list the witnesses in the police report.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They are contesting in the court that the whole incident “appears to be motivated by money”. Authorities even executed a search warrant on Davis’ home on September 4 but did not recover any evidence from the property.

Raekwon Davis’s college football career

Raekwon Davis was an absolute force of nature in Alabama from 2016 to 2019. He earned the title of the most physically intimidating defensive linemen of the Nick Saban era.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis arrived in Tuscaloosa as a highly touted recruit. As a true freshman reserve, Davis appeared in seven games alongside future NFL stars Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. In the 2017 season, Davis stepped into a major role and surprisingly led the entire Alabama team with 8.5 sacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis’s career-defining moment came on the sport’s biggest stage during the 2017 National Championship against Georgia. The spectacle took place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia dominated the first half, taking a commanding 13–0 lead into halftime. After an embarrassing first-half, Nick Saban replaced quarterback Jalen Hurts with freshman Tua Tagovailoa. The move paid off. Tagovailoa sparked the offense in the second half.

On the other side of the ball, Davis was the defensive MVP and anchored the defensive comeback throughout the night. It included his crucial third-quarter interception that shifted the entire momentum. He racked up 5 tackles and 1 sack that night. Alabama fought back to tie the game at 20–20, sending it into overtime. They finally sealed their championship victory with a 26-23 scoreline.

The Miami Dolphins selected Davis in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. However, his career at the South Beach never got going. After spending four years with the Dolphins, Davis signed with the Colts. He did not feature in any games last season and is now a free agent after Indianapolis released him.