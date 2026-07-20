Former Alabama Captain Joins Kalen DeBoer’s Staff in Key Defensive Role

Six weeks before the 2026 kickoff, Kalen DeBoer made a quiet but telling move. With Alabama’s defense looking to bounce back, the head coach added a familiar face to the staff. Jarret Johnson, a former Crimson Tide captain, has returned to help shape the defensive line from the ground up.

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Johnson officially joined as an assistant coach, coaching the defensive line, as Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly confirmed on July 19. He played at Alabama from 1999 to 2002, part of some of the program’s toughest defensive units. Johnson arrived as a true freshman and quickly earned playing time, with that early fire helping the Tide win big games, including a conference title run in 1999.

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By his junior and senior years, Johnson led Alabama on and off the field. He earned team captain honors, a rare distinction that showed his teammates trusted him. Now, that same voice guides young defenders aiming to put 2025’s four losses behind them.

Alabama reached the CFP quarterfinals last season but fell hard to Indiana, 38-3, in the Rose Bowl. This year, DeBoer is leaving no stone unturned to fix what went wrong. Some may wonder if Johnson’s lack of college coaching experience matters. But his NFL and player development background tells a different story.

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Imago Nov. 6, 2011 – Pittsburgh, PENNSYLVANNIA, U.S – Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jarret Johnson 95 during a break in the action in the first quarter as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA…Ravens defeat the Steelers 23-20. Copyright: xDeanxBeattiex

Johnson’s NFL tenure with the Ravens and Chargers exposed him to elite defensive lines. He saw them up close, and now he brings that knowledge back to Tuscaloosa to help the next generation.

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Johnson’s job is to sharpen Alabama’s front seven. Key defensive names, like safety Bray Hubbard, safety Keon Sabb, cornerback Zabien Brown, and defensive tackle Terrance Green, have returned. However, the defensive line needs new energy, and that’s where Johnson comes in.

Alabama’s front seven lost key names after 2025. Johnson’s hire fills a gap quietly but meaningfully. It’s not a splashy move, but it could matter when the season starts. Last year, Alabama’s defense had top talent but finished behind two SEC rivals in key metrics. DeBoer wants that to change in 2026. Adding Johnson just weeks before kickoff shows how serious the staff is about fixing the front seven.

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Jarret Johnson’s commitment to Alabama tells a lot

Johnson grew up loving Miami football. But Alabama’s 1992 national title run changed how he saw the game. When his own recruiting came, he chose the Crimson Tide over the Hurricanes. That kind of loyalty runs deep.

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With this kind of loyalty, he will definitely help to fulfill Kalen DeBoer’s expectations for 2026. But the concern is Alabama’s lack of physical dominance, which cost them dearly last season, especially against the Hoosiers, though DeBoer is optimistic about his team in that area.

“It doesn’t happen overnight, and there are a lot of things when it comes to physical play that we do extremely well,” said the Alabama head coach in May 2026, via CBS Sports.

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Will it work? That answer comes from the field. But Alabama is not ignoring what went wrong. The losses sting, and the staff is using them to push harder.

“Until you’ve been in the fight together and you have those experiences that you can draw on, good and bad… that’s really what we can remember and what we can learn from,” said DeBoer this spring.