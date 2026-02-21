Former Alabama Coach Hands Kalen DeBoer a Rivalry Sting After Unceremonious Exit

NCAA, College League, USA Football: ReliaQuest Bowl-Alabama at Michigan Dec 31, 2024 Tampa, FL, USA Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Raymond James Stadium FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMattxPendletonx 20241231_ams_ee7_0041

Chris Kapilovic has re-ignited the Iron Bowl rivalry. Despite being part of Kalen DeBoer’s initial Alabama staff, he was unceremoniously let go on January 24, after his offensive line surrendered an SEC-high 183 pressures and allowed 32 sacks in 15 games. Now, less than a month after being fired in Tuscaloosa, he’s headed to the other side to join DeBoer’s rival.

Chris Kapilovic is joining Auburn as an offensive analyst under new head coach Alex Golesh. He’ll assist first-year OL coach Tyler Hudanick, who arrived with the head coach from USF. It’s certainly going to hurt DeBoer since it’s a clean transition to the other side of the Iron Bowl, coming with three-plus decades of experience.

In his first season at Alabama in 2024, Chris Kapilovic helped the Tide cut its sacks allowed from 49 to 24. But in his second year, concerns unraveled. Aside from their fourth-worst sacks record in the SEC, their rushing attack also averaged just 104.13 yards per game and 3.35 per carry. That’s when fans started rallying for Kalen DeBoer to find an OL coach replacement.

Now Chris Kapilovic lands in Auburn, where he’ll face a rebuild. The Tigers are replacing all five starters from the 2025 O-line and have brought in 17 new players across the roster as spring practice opens March 17. But Alex Golesh hired an experienced veteran who might thrive in his system.

Auburn is adding experience to a staff where nine of Alex Golesh’s 12 primary assistants have coordinator backgrounds. Kapilovic brings a wealth of experience to Auburn’s rebuild, with over a decade of P4 experience coaching offensive lines at Michigan State, Colorado, and North Carolina, not to mention his time as an offensive coordinator at Alabama State.

Meanwhile, in Tuscaloosa, Kalen DeBoer didn’t waste time turning the page. Alabama hired Adrian Klemm as its new OL coach, bringing NFL and high-level college experience to the room.

“Adrian Klemm has a reputation for recruiting and developing players at every level,” the head coach said. “Having worked with some of the top offensive lines in his 15-plus years of coaching. He has a deep knowledge and passion for the game, and I know that he will be able to have an immediate impact on our program.”

But while Kapilovic’s move to Auburn adds spice to the rivalry, the traffic between the two programs hasn’t been a one-way street.

Kalen DeBoer adds an ex-Auburn voice to his own staff

Derrick Nix, who spent the last two seasons as Auburn’s running backs coach and later interim OC, would join the staff as WRs coach after JaMarcus Shephard left for Oregon State. He spent the last two seasons on the Plains, with Kalen DeBoer calling him a valuable SEC addition.

“Derrick Nix adds extensive SEC experience to our group – both in coaching and on the recruiting side,” he said. “He’s very familiar with our current coaches, and he’s also an Alabama native who understands the state, its fans, and the passion surrounding Alabama football.”

Nix didn’t hide his excitement either, saying he’s “honored and excited to be part of the gold standard in college football–The University of Alabama.”

In 2024, Nix coached Jarquez Hunter to a First-Team All-SEC season with 1,201 rushing yards. In 2025, after Hugh Freeze was fired, he called plays in November. His offense dropped 38 on Vanderbilt, 62 on Mercer, and 20 on Alabama, and Auburn even threw for a season-high 353 yards in the Vanderbilt loss.

While coaches often say it’s just business, the Iron Bowl just gained a new layer of intrigue. When Chris Kapilovic walks back into Bryant-Denny on November 28, it’s going to feel a little different.