Former Alabama National Champion RB Celebrates Son’s First D-I Offer From SEC Rival

Longtime Alabama fans know Trent Richardson has never needed much of an introduction. He was once the elite RB who helped Nick Saban’s Tide capture its second BCS national championship during his career. These days, though, he’s discovering a different kind of pride that comes from watching his son create his own football story.

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For Trent Richardson, the offer itself was exciting but the reason behind it meant even more. His son, TJ Richardson, a Class of 2031 prospect, walked away from an Ole Miss camp with the first Division I offer of his young career. But what stuck with him was what Ole Miss QBs coach Joe Judge told his son.

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“The best thing that came out of that for me was Joe Judge was like, ‘I know you got good folks, but this has nothing to do with your dad. This is all what you do, all your performances, how hard you work this camp,’” Richardson said on The Dynasty. “‘And from the film we have seen on you, and we know what you’re going to be about. Just keep working hard, going to always be real with you, but this is on you. This has nothing to do with your dad.’”

Trent Richardson admitted he was emotional hearing the message. For a father who spent years hearing people talk about his own accomplishments, that was a fresh break. While TJ tried to play it cool like any teenager trying to avoid a public dad moment, his father was soaking in every second.

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As Joe Judge said, the offer wasn’t handed out because of family history. TJ has indeed been putting in the work. Trent Richardson described a schedule that revolves around sports including morning and afternoon workouts and basketball afterward. That relentless approach has already produced results.

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As his father revealed, after the Ole Miss camp, TJ went to Auburn and made a spectacular one-handed catch against Thompson’s varsity-level competition, a move he barely even mentioned afterward. After receiving texts about that impressive play, Trent Richardson asked him what happened at the game. Instead of bragging, he casually replied he had scored a couple of touchdowns.

“He ain’t talking about the one-hander,” Trent said. “He ain’t talking about the corner route he called. He just like ‘this is what I do.’”

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Not a bad mindset for a player already attracting SEC attention. TJ Richardson is already listed at 6’2 as an eighth grader. He describes himself as a QB, WR, LB, and kicker while also playing basketball as a power forward and center. That’s a rare athletic profile for someone who won’t graduate high school until 2031.

The offer also carries an interesting layer of irony. TJ Richardson is widely viewed as an Alabama legacy prospect thanks to his father’s legendary Tide career. Yet the first SEC school to officially jump into the race was Ole Miss and that early offer fits into a much larger recruiting picture developing in Oxford.

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Ole Miss is staying active on the recruiting trail

Pete Golding has put together a strong run over the last few months, especially with its 2027 class taking shape. May was a productive month as Ole Miss secured eight commitments including 4-star prospects Taelyn Mayo, Marvin Nguetsop, and Darrell Mattison. The Rebels also closed the month by landing Jeremiah Culpepper, Juelz Batiste, and Miguel Whitley.

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The momentum carried into June when 4-star OT Antonio Keefer joined the class. Ole Miss also flipped Oklahoma WR commit Tra’Von Hall. As for TJ, his recruitment is only beginning. And while his last name will always remind people of one of Alabama’s greatest RBs, Trent Richardson seemed happiest that his son’s first offer was earned through his own work.

That’s why the moment meant so much. It wasn’t about family history or past accomplishments. It was about TJ taking the first real step in creating a football story that solely belongs to him.