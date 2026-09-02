Former Alabama NIL Director Pleads Guilty After New Crime While on Bail, Receives 2 Years’ Probation

An ex-Alabama sports media figure spent his summer moving from a sting to a second arrest while out on bond. On September 2, 2026, he pleaded guilty.

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Robert Aaron Suttles, 49, pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution. The charge grew out of his July 23 arrest during an undercover operation in north Shelby County. The judge sentenced him to 365 days in Shelby County Jail, then suspended the entire jail term.

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Suttles was placed on two years of probation through the Shelby County Community Corrections program. The bond-revocation motion was withdrawn as part of the plea, and he was expected to be released soon.

Court records alleged Suttles agreed to pay $100 for sexual activity. The charge is soliciting prostitution, a Class A misdemeanor under Alabama Criminal Code 13A-12-121. The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force ran the operation and said it targeted solicitation. Suttles was one of 15 men arrested.

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Suttles was booked into Shelby County Jail on a $1,000 bond and released the same day. Two days later, on July 25, Homewood police arrested him on a DUI charge. Prosecutors said the new arrest violated a bond condition that barred new crimes. They filed a motion to revoke his bond on August 13.

A Shelby County district judge granted that motion on August 18 and ordered Suttles held without bond. His attorney said they were not electronically notified. After learning of the order on August 20, Suttles surrendered to jail within hours. He remained in custody until the plea. Attorneys Tommy Spina and Ben Preston addressed how the case had been described.

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“His case has drawn a good bit media attention, as it was originally reported as a human trafficking case involving minors by some other news outlets. This case was never about human trafficking, nor did it involve a minor,” they said.

“It was simply an adult male soliciting the services of a person who he thought was an adult female, only to learn that the ‘fictional’ adult female was, in fact, law enforcement. In short, to quote a country music song, he was looking for love in all the wrong places. He’s accepted responsibility for his poor choice and has paid a severe price, both personally, privately, and in the public eye for that choice,” they added.

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Suttles had been Director of Content for Yea Alabama, the official NIL platform and fan-experience subscription service tied to Alabama athletics. His job sat next to Crimson Tide sports, which is why the case drew wide notice.

Robert Aaron Suttles’ work around Alabama sports

Suttles graduated from the University of Alabama in 2009 with a journalism degree. He worked at The Tuscaloosa News from 2006 to 2018 and spent around five years as an Alabama football beat writer.

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He was part of the staff that won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for breaking-news coverage of the April 2011 Tuscaloosa tornado. Suttles later covered Alabama and the SEC for The Athletic until February 2023.

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Suttles joined Yea Alabama in 2023 when the platform launched. He served as Director of Content. Yea Alabama billed itself as the official fan-experience and NIL facilitator. Subscription proceeds were directed to support Crimson Tide student-athletes.

After the July 23 arrest, Yea Alabama suspended Suttles and said he was not performing any work for them. His name, biography, and bylines were removed from the website within a day.

“The individual is suspended and is not performing any work for us. The matter involves personal conduct unconnected to any Yea Alabama business. A legal proceeding is pending, and our internal review is ongoing, so we have no further comment,” Yea Alabama said in a statement.

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Yea Alabama has not issued a public update on its internal review since the first suspension statement. The plea ends the solicitation case.