Former Alabama Star Waived by NFL Team and Could Return to Kalen DeBoer’s Program Amid Injury Crisis

The NFL dream can change in an instant, and Jam Miller just found that out the hard way. After spending the summer battling for a spot on the New England roster, the former Alabama running back has been released. He can keep chasing a pro spot, but a surprising return to Tuscaloosa is suddenly on the table.

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As Crimson Coverage reports, Miller was among the many players the Patriots waived on August 30, as the franchise trimmed down to a 53-man roster. As he was part of Alabama’s 2022 recruiting class, the new eligibility ruling could give him a chance to return to college football, and while an NFL-to-college jump sounds unusual, it is not without recent precedent in SEC football.

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Just this month, LSU set the landscape on fire by welcoming former NFL cuts like tight end Dae’Quan Wright back into the fold following a Louisiana judge’s temporary restraining order over extended eligibility.

That groundbreaking move by LSU head coach Lane Kiffin proved that the door between professional training camps and Saturday gridirons is technically cracked open. This shift gives teams across the country a tested legal blueprint if they decide to pursue similar professional talent under current court-ordered eligibility windows.

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However, his future is not limited to a return to Alabama. Crimson Coverage noted that Miller could still be claimed by another NFL team or potentially join the Patriots’ practice squad, leaving the former Crimson Tide RB with multiple routes to keep his NFL hopes alive.

Imago December 31, 2024: Alabama running back Jam Miller 26 takes the handoff from quarterback Jalen Milroe 4 during an NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. /CSM Tampa United States – ZUMAc04_ 20241231_faf_c04_154 Copyright: xMikexJanesx

This outcome came down to bad timing rather than poor play. Miller was fighting for the third running back spot behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. But a late preseason injury sidelined him, prompting New England to trade a 2028 draft pick to Arizona for Corey Kiner. That move closed the door on Miller’s main roster spot.

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Before the injury, Miller was one of the most productive backs for the Patriots during the preseason. He opened with 55 yards on 14 carries against the Indianapolis Colts, added 36 yards on 11 carries against the Philadelphia Eagles, and finished as the team’s leading rusher with 91 yards.

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“It was good to see Jam come out and have some nice runs,” Mike Vrabel, Patriots’ head coach, said after the game, according to Rodney Knuppel of NESN. “I felt like he ran with his pads down and had a couple on physical runs, and was happy for him.”

Injuries forced New England to shuffle its backfield all month. In the end, management chose experience and health by holding onto Stevenson, Henderson, and Kiner. That left Miller cleared for waivers, opening up options across the league and back home in college sports.

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Back in Tuscaloosa, Kalen DeBoer faces a tough situation heading into the season opener. Alabama lost major offensive production to the pro draft this year, leaving the offense young and thin. To make matters worse, health issues in the running back room have left the coaching staff searching for emergency depth before kickoff.

Five-star freshman EJ Crowell is struggling to be ready for the East Carolina opener, while fellow back AK Dear will miss time through late September. Youngsters Daniel Hill and Kevin Riley are standing tall at the top of the chart, but bringing back a battle-tested veteran like Miller gives DeBoer instant cover while the young guys heal.

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Jam Miller’s Alabama return gets interesting after Kalen DeBoer’s NFL admission

While Miller decides what he wants to do next, Alabama’s head coach Kalen has kept things grounded. He acknowledged that while the rule creates real possibilities, his focus remains on managing his current roster.

Still, if Miller clears NFL waivers without a practice squad offer, a return to Alabama makes absolute sense for both sides.

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“There’s a possibility out there,” DeBoer said, according to Rob Graves of NDZ Sports Alabama. “I can’t control that. I can’t worry about that. Just gotta see how things work.”

The Crimson Tide has already shown a willingness to bring NFL experience back into the program, and a healthy Miller could make that decision even more appealing. For now, Alabama will have to wait on Miller’s decision, but his return could give DeBoer some needed depth as Alabama deals with its early- season injury concerns.