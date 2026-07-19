Former Alabama, Texas A&M Assistant Coach Announces Retirement at 63

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are bidding farewell to the defensive line coach, David Turner. After dedicating over two-thirds of his life to football, he decided to step away from the game at 63. Turner announced his decision with a social media post.

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“To the Mississippi State University family, community, my former players, current players and many friends, it is time for me to step away from the game that I love and have devoted over two-thirds of my life to,” Turner said in his post on Instagram on July 18.

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Turner was responsible for establishing the Bulldogs’ identity as the “D-Line U” during his three separate tenures with the program. But before getting into coaching ranks, he began his college career as a running back at Davidson College in 1981.

Five years later, his alma mater gave him his first taste of coaching, hiring him to coach running backs and tight ends. It may surprise some that one of the best defensive minds in the game started out as an offensive coach. However, in his second year of coaching, he moved to defense. The Davidson College stint got Turner opportunities at NC State, which was followed by a year at IUP.

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Over the next 15 years, Turner moved across conferences, had successful tenures at Virginia and Minnesota, and even spent a year under Mike Shula at Alabama. Then, Sylvester Croom got him to Mississippi State. His first project at the Bulldogs was developing Fletcher Cox, who eventually became the 12th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and a Super Bowl champion. Alongside Cox, he was also a mentor to Kyle Love and Josh Boyd.

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After leaving in 2009, he made a comeback in 2013 under head coach Dan Mullen. This time, he helped the program produce the most dominant defensive fronts in school history. In 2014, his defensive unit finished No. 1 in the nation in red zone defense and recorded 37 sacks.

In his tenure, he also coached defensive tackle Chris Jones and edge rusher Preston Smith. Smith had a career year in 2014 under Turner, leading the team with 9 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. In 2015, which was his final year of this stint, Bulldog’s defensive line recorded 98 tackles for loss.

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Coming to his final stint with Mississippi State, he was hired by Zach Arnett in 2023. Turner was the primary recruiter who signed the superstar Jeffery Simmons. Arnett brought the veteran back to provide stability in the program.

He also made a few pit stops in between in Florida (2019–21), Kentucky (2010–12), Alabama (2006), and Vanderbilt. But the most memorable stint for the coach after Mississippi State was his time at Texas A&M.

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David Turner’s time at Texas A&M

David Turner entered the Texas A&M program in 2016 under head coach Kevin Sumlin, serving in the dual roles of defensive run game coordinator and defensive tackles coach. He was hired away from Mississippi State to help the defensive trenches.

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The highlight of his tenure in Texas was unleashing the true potential of edge rusher Myles Garrett. Even though Turner primarily handled the defensive tackles, his additional responsibilities enabled him to assist Garrett. Under Turner, the Aggies’ defensive front was a dominant force. They paved the way for Garrett to register 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. Garrett’s performance landed him as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.