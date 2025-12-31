Former ASU QB Continues Sam Leavitt Plea as Transfer Portal Proves Costly

When QB Sam Leavitt transferred in from Michigan State last season, analyst Brock Osweiler hailed him as the best quarterback to go down in Arizona State Sun Devils’ football history. One year later, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound passer is entering the transfer portal, prompting Osweiler to revisit his assessment as Leavitt’s path takes another turn.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think it’s Sam’s loss,” Brock Osweiler shared on Cofield & Company. “Between Marcus and Kenny, they have a plan in place, and they will, without a doubt, find a quarterback that will get the job done.”

The former Sun Devils quarterback (2009-2011) was the first player in program history to eclipse 4,000 passing yards before carving out an NFL career. Now an ESPN analyst, Osweiler has followed ASU’s quarterback evolution closely.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a brutal 3-9 campaign in 2023, Kenny Dillingham’s rebuild gained real momentum with Leavitt’s arrival. The Sun Devils surged to a Big 12 title, defeating Iowa State and earning the program’s first-ever College Football Playoff berth. Leavitt played a central role, throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns while adding five rushing scores, earning Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors in the process.

Determined to add on to that success, ASU was prepped up for another explosive season. However, Leavitt’s injury marred those hopes. He suffered a foot injury against Baylor on Sept. 20 and, despite pushing through appearances against Texas Tech and Houston, the issue lingered. Ahead of a rematch with Iowa State, Leavitt underwent surgery, ending his season prematurely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Undoubtedly, it will be a challenging task to find his replacement. QB Jeff Sims is exhausting his eligibility this season, and now ASU is on the lookout for a veteran arm. Although Leavitt’s departure comes with a heavy heart, Brock Osweiler is confident in both Sam and ASU’s abilities to make the right future decision.

“Sam Leavitt needs to do what’s best for himself,” Osweiler said. “That’s clearly what he’s doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I think Marcus Arroyo is a fantastic quarterback coach,” Osweiler added. “The system he provides is super quarterback-friendly. You see the success players have in it. Obviously, Kenny knows what he’s doing when it comes to coaching the position and mentoring the player.”

At present, ASU’s quarterback room includes redshirt sophomore Cameron Dyer and incoming 2026 signee Jake Fette, but Dillingham and his staff require a veteran arm that can mirror Sam Leavitt’s impact on the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Potential names to watch out for Sam Leavitt’s replacement

With Kenny Dillingham leading the ASU brand, both fans and alumni alike are confident in finding a “good quarterback.” On3’s George Lund compiled a list of QB names to keep an eye on, and Dylan Raiola is on his list as well.

“(Dylan) Raiola is a very different quarterback than Leavitt, making the on-field fit less clear. He’s a pocket passer and a career negative rusher, but flashes elite arm talent, creativity, and escapability.

“The Patrick Mahomes comparisons come naturally, given the arm angles and style, even if they remain lofty.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aiden Chiles (Michigan State), Katin Houser (East Carolina), and Colton Joseph (Old Dominion) are other names to watch out for.

As ASU looks for its next QB1 in the NIL era, Kenny Dillingham is also pushing to raise more funds to help bring top talent to Tempe.

“We need to find one of these really rich people in this city to step up and stroke a check,” Dillingham told FOX 10 Phoenix. “You’re telling me there’s not one person who could stroke a $20 million check right now? There is somebody out here who can.”

It would be interesting to note how Tempe’s QB1 search pans out.