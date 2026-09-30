Former Auburn Football Staffer Arrested for Allegedly Leaking Program’s Recruiting Information to Rivals

Don Julio. That was the name popping up in mysterious emails, leaking Auburn football’s confidential details. There was theft of information as well as computer tampering, and that led to an investigation, which in turn led to the discovery of David Rudolph Jenrath, 24.

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Jenrath (a former Auburn University employee) from Franklin, Tennessee, eventually turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued.

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Here’s what happened: the whole case began at a location near Auburn University’s football and baseball stadiums. According to Auburn police, the incident took place in the 300 block of South Donahue Drive, where an unidentified business reported that proprietary information had been stolen.

“The business reported that sensitive information was stolen from the business and distributed to their competitors,” an Auburn Police Department news release on Tuesday said.

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That information was then allegedly shared with as many as 11 competitors, according to the authorities. However, one of those schools sent the information back to Auburn, and that’s what led to an investigation.

Jenrath was arrested by the police. He has been accused of “disclosing, using, controlling, or taking computer programs and data ‘with the intent to harass Auburn University Athletics by disclosing trade secrets of Auburn University Athletics to their opponents.”

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The data held information regarding recruitments and evaluations for the 2027, 2028, and 2029 classes. Data also included names, contact information, and emails of recruiting staff and scouts. The documents leaked also held data on recruiting and scouting services the program utilized.

The emails sent under the fake name Don Julio, however, did not have game plan-related information, NIL data, or revenue-sharing details.

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Additionally, as per CBS Sports, the subject line of one email mentioned Auburn head coach Alex Golesh’s address. The rationale behind why his address was shared is not known.

Head coach Alex Golesh had retained Jenrath

Jenrath was retained by first-year head coach Alex Golesh’s staff in January. He was relieved of his duties in the spring. Sources close to the matter allege that he used the fake name “Don Julio” to share 10 documents containing confidential personnel information.

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According to police, Jenrath is currently being held on a $15,000 bond at the Lee County Jail in Auburn, Alabama.

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Further, as per USA Today, records from Auburn University’s Controller’s Office show five payments to Jenrath between September 12 and December 5, 2025. Together, those payments totaled $535 and were made during the final season of Hugh Freeze’s tenure as the school’s head coach. That said, it is not known if these payments have any connection to the leaking scandal.

A similar controversy rocked college football in 2016, when former Wake Forest player and assistant coach Tommy Elrod allegedly leaked the team’s playbook, formations, and game plans to opponents over several seasons.

The cutthroat competition in college football has pushed teams to explore unconventional ways of staying ahead, both legal and illegal. But who exactly is Jenrath?

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Who exactly is David Rudolph Jenrath?

While Auburn officials have declined to comment on the matter as of Tuesday, the incident has undoubtedly cast a shadow over the program. Turning to Jenrath, his social media profile identifies him as a sports analytics student at the University of Tennessee, whom Auburn is set to face this week in SEC action.

ESPN reports that Jenrath was not even a full-time employee of Auburn’s athletic department.

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His now-deleted LinkedIn profile showed that he served as a player personnel scouting assistant in the football program from January to June, assisting with evaluations of running backs and special teams.

The timing of the incident is particularly peculiar, with Auburn set to face Tennessee on October 3. The No. 17 Volunteers have a coaching staff familiar with the Tigers, as head coach Alex Golesh previously served as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator, while several members of Auburn’s current staff also have ties to the program. Jenrath’s arrest came to light just as the SEC clash entered game week.

Did Jenrath send the confidential documents to Tennessee? That is not known. However, Auburn will now have to ensure that every individual joining its program undergoes a thorough background check.