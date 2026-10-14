Former ACC Athlete Granted Extra Year of Eligibility, Eyes Immediate Return to Michigan

Michigan may be getting an unexpected boost as tight end Alex Bauman has been granted an extra year of eligibility and is now eyeing a swift return to Ann Arbor. The eligibility decision could open the door for a familiar face to rejoin the Wolverines.

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Tight end Bauman, who previously played for the University of Miami and Tulane University, asked a court for a temporary restraining order against the NCAA for another year of eligibility. The Washtenaw County Circuit Court in Michigan has sided with him and granted his request on Tuesday, as reported by MLive on October 14.

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Judge Julia B. Owdziej granted a preliminary injunction, allowing Bauman to enter the college transfer portal and to “participate immediately at any NCAA Division I institution during the 2026-27 season.”

As per the court filing, Bauman is already enrolled in Michigan University’s School of Social Work. However, this does not confirm his commitment to the Wolverines, but it does mark a strong possibility. “To account for the recent admission and enrollment at the University of Michigan and the opportunity to participate on the football team,” read the filing.

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In his legal battle, he challenged the NCAA’s expanded eligibility rule, which allowed current and prospective college athletes to compete for five seasons over five years. Bauman played for 3 years at Tulane before moving to Miami.

“The NCAA is attempting to arbitrarily and capriciously exclude all college student-athletes, including (Bauman), who graduated from high school in 2022 and have not redshirted or received a waiver,” Bauman’s motion reads. “Plaintiff has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a final year of college eligibility that, once lost, can never be recovered. The harm to Alex Bauman is irreparable.”

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In September, Bauman filed a similar legal motion in Florida seeking a fifth season of college football eligibility at the University of Miami. However, he withdrew that motion by the end of September.

One thing that helped Bauman’s case was that he was neither drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft nor signed by any team. In September, a Louisiana judge issued a preliminary injunction against the NCAA, opening the way for Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris to pursue a return to college football for a fifth season, despite having entered the NFL.

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However, even after trying really hard to get them to play at LSU, they ultimately had to take a step back after the SEC protested their inclusion and even filed a lawsuit against the Tigers. To make matters worse, the NFL also banned their re-entry into the pros for the current season.

But that’s not going to be the case for Bauman.

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What is next for Alex Bauman?

While the injunction is granted, Bauman is still waiting for his next steps. Across three seasons at Tulane, he caught 63 passes for 610 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2022, Bauman played as a true freshman, rather than taking a redshirt year.

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With Bauman in the team, Tulane won the ACC championship in the 2022 season when they then faced Southern California in the Cotton Bowl. Bauman caught three passes for 46 yards, including the game-winning touchdown.

In the next seasons, Tulane went 20-8 and reached the AAC championship game twice. In 2025, he decided to move to Miami, where he recorded 18 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown as the Hurricanes reached the national championship game.

Even if he moves to Michigan, it may take some to adapt to a new offense. Moreover, a show-cause hearing, with an opportunity for the NCAA to appeal, is set for November 4. The Wolverines are already 3-2 and are getting ready to face Penn State this Saturday.

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Michigan needs some extra cartilage to survive the upcoming games. Their offense has been struggling immensely, and so has their QB, Bryce Underwood. As of now, they are ranked 120th nationally in total offense and averaging just 315.8 yards per game.