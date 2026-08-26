Former Big Ten, SEC QB With Fifth-Year Eligibility Lands G5 Starting Role

The Week 1 matchup between North Texas and Indiana just got a lot more interesting. The Mean Green have named fifth-year senior Tayven Jackson their starting quarterback for Sept. 5, setting up an unexpected reunion in Bloomington, where Jackson once spent two seasons as a Hoosier.

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ESPN’s CFB insider Pete Thamel first reported the news, revealing that veteran transfer Tayven Jackson had won the starting quarterback job after a fall camp competition. He beat out East Carolina transfer Chaston Ditta and returning backup Chris Jimerson Jr.

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“I’m very excited,” Jackson told the Denton Chronicle-Record about the season opener at IU. “I’m going back home. I have it in the back of my mind that it’s against Indiana, but you know it’s just a regular game.”

Sources: North Texas has named veteran transfer Tayven Jackson the school’s starting quarterback, and he’ll debut at his former school, Indiana, in his home state. He’s started 16 games and appeared in 27 over a career that’s included stops at UCF, IU and Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/aJao3NBW2R— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 26, 2026

Jackson spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Hoosiers before joining UCF, where he played in 2025. That season, he threw for 2,151 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He also posted a 126.2 passer rating while completing 63.5% of his attempts and added three rushing touchdowns.

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He began his collegiate career at Tennessee in 2022 before transferring to Indiana, where he made six starts during the 2023-24 season. The QB was also there at Bloomington during Curt Cignetti’s first year at the program but didn’t see much game time. He then moved to Central Florida before ending up in North Texas. He is also the younger brother of former Hoosiers standout Trayce Jackson-Davis, a four-time All-Big Ten selection who now suits up for the NBA’s Toronto Raptors.

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Last season, North Texas put together a historic 12-2 campaign and was ranked No. 25 in the final AP poll. However, after the season, head coach Eric Morris left the program to take over as head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys. In his wake, the Mean Green turned to Neal Brown, the former West Virginia Mountaineers and Troy Trojans head coach, to lead the program.

“He has a presence to him,” UNT coach Neal Brown said late in fall camp of what appealed to him about Jackson, as reported by the Dallas Morning News. “The thing too is he’s been through some adversity at Indiana and UCF. What that does is it gives you some resiliency. He’s felt disappointment before, and he’s worked extremely hard since he’s been here not to repeat that feeling. He’s also super talented.”

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Tayven Jackson will face his former team, and he is certainly excited for the matchup. But is he ready to take on the defending champions? Well, he appears to be prepared for the challenge.

Tayven Jackson seems ready to face his Indiana Test

Spring practice and summer workouts gave Jackson an early advantage, and Neal Brown maintained that view through fall camp. Jackson has continued to impress throughout camp, and now he will play under a coach he has known for years.

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Head coach Neal Brown originally recruited Jackson at West Virginia before the two reconnected after Jackson entered the transfer portal following his lone season at UCF.

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“Coach Brown called me, and he really wanted to be here,” Jackson said after UNT’s spring game. “I jelled well with Coach Brown and Coach Allen. I like their scheme and how they coach quarterbacks. I met a few guys on my visit, and I liked them. It was just the right place to be.”

Once Brown took charge at North Texas, he quickly assessed his quarterback options. The process concluded after Saturday’s final fall scrimmage, where Jackson secured the starting role for the Mean Green, at least for Week 1. Speaking about his goals, Jackson said he simply wants to win in his final season.

“I just want to win,” Jackson said.

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However, the first test is going to be as tough it can get. Indiana is no longer the team that Jackson left. The Hoosiers are the defending national champions and went 16-0. That includes wins with heavy margins, particularly against their non-conference opponents. Indiana beat Kennesaw State 56-9 in their Week 2 matchup last season, before dismantling Indiana State 73-0 a week later.

With a new opportunity knocking at his door, will Jackson be able to make a name for himself this season?