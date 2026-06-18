Former BYU WR Parker Kingston Receives Major Court Update as Judge Issues Final Ruling

Parker Kingston was BYU’s leading WR in 2025, but he cannot play for the Cougars this season despite having one year of eligibility left, as he was kicked off the team. The former BYU WR was accused of raping a 20-year-old woman. However, he said it was a consensual encounter. Now, a final ruling from a Utah 5th District Court judge gives a new direction to his case.

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On June 18, Judge Jay Winward dismissed the first-degree felony rape charge against Kingston without prejudice, as reported by On3‘s Pete Nakos. The prosecution retains a legal right to refile the charge in the future.

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This dismissal followed the judge’s denial of the prosecution’s request for a two-month continuance. While the prosecution requested a trial in September 2026 because the state and the alleged victim were not ready, the defense opposed it.

This is a developing story…