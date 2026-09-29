Former College Football Player Killed in Motorcycle Crash as Family Launches Fundraiser for Funeral and Memorial Expenses

A state champion from Arizona has reportedly died in a motorcycle crash at just 25 years old. The college football community is grieving the loss of former San Jose State offensive lineman Jelani Newman.

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Known by teammates as a big man with an even bigger heart, Newman left behind heartbroken loved ones who are now rallying to handle sudden funeral costs through a community fundraiser. But the details around his passing are not in the public domain yet.

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The motorcycle accident reportedly took place on September 12, but some reports claim the accident happened in late September. The details surrounding the crash, including the exact location and circumstances, have not been made public, and no detailed police report has been released as of now.

“Sad to find out that former Saguaro HS offensive lineman Jelani Newman was killed in a motorcycle accident Sept. 12. He was 25. Signed with San Jose State out of high school,” AZCentral Sports’ Richard Obert reported via an X post.

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Imago Credits: IMAGO

Newman’s grandmother, Nancy McGee Newman, mentioned that the family is “beyond devastated” in a Facebook post, writing how football has been part of Jelani’s life since he was a kid. She further mentioned his jersey number 72 carrying a personal meaning tied to his sister and his birth month, while emphasizing the football ambitions he had.

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With funeral and burial costs to be taken care of during an already painful time, Newman’s close friend Domenica Civitano set up a GoFundMe page to help the family manage those expenses and give him a proper send-off.

The fundraiser has brought in more than $5,000 toward its $13,000 goal, with donations ranging from smaller contributions to a lump sum of $1,000. Civitano has continued sharing updates and asking anyone who knew Newman to consider donating or helping spread the word.

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Those closest to Newman have spoken fondly of his off-field personality. “He was a great young man with a kind heart,” said Mark Martinez, his offensive line coach at Saguaro High School, who stayed close with Newman after his prep days and considered him like a son.

“Jelani was smart, kind, funny, brave, and ambitious, and those who knew him will remember the warmth, strength, and bright spirit he brought into their lives,” Civitano shared on the GoFundMe page set up for Newman’s family. “He was the kind of person who could make people laugh, show up with compassion, and leave a lasting impression through both his character and determination.”

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On the field, Newman built a strong résumé before he got to San Jose State. At Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, he was a two-time Arizona Interscholastic Association first-team All-Region 4A selection and earned first-team All-State honors as a senior in 2018.

He helped the Sabercats to a 13-1 record and a state championship that year, before signing with San Jose State in December 2018. Newman was redshirted during his first season, then made his college debut in the 2020 Offerpad Arizona Bowl. He later appeared in all 12 games during the 2021 season as a key piece of the Spartans’ offensive line.

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This loss hits a familiar painful chord for the San Jose State football program. The Spartans community has seen similar heartbreak in recent years, including the loss of former wide receiver Chandler Jones in a 2025 highway incident and freshman Camdan McWright in a 2022 traffic accident. Newman’s passing opens those old wounds once again, bringing teammates, coaches, and fans together to remember another life cut short far too early.

Remembering Newman’s Legacy

The tributes poured in, reflecting the impact Newman had on the people around him, remembering him as a kind and compassionate person.

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San Jose State’s football program honored its former No. 72 via a post on Facebook. “Our hearts are with the Newman family during this time. Forever in our hearts #72.”

This kind of message shows the impact Newman had both on the field and in the locker room, where his teammates and coaches saw the kind of person he was beyond the football field.

As the Newman family navigates this loss, the GoFundMe remains open for anyone who wants to contribute to his memorial and further expenses. Between the words from his high school coach, his family, and friends, Jelani Newman is being remembered as someone whose warmth and determination left a mark beyond just football.