Former College Football Player Turned Filmmaker Wins His First-Ever Oscar After Decade-Long Struggle

At the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the audience held its breath as the final envelope for Best Original Screenplay opened, and the 98th Oscars officially belonged to none other than Ryan Coogler. If anything, that’s the ultimate career touchdown of life, and everyone knew this was a long time coming. Before he was the mastermind behind Black Panther and the guy who revived the ‘Rocky’ franchise with ‘Creed’, Coogler was actually a certified WR at the D1 level. After a decade of “almost” moments, the former wide receiver finally traded his gridiron grit for Hollywood gold, which has proven to be one heck of a ride!

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Before going deep into this rabbit hole, Ryan Coogler played wide receiver for the Sacramento State Hornets (SAC) from 2004 to 2007. Mind you, he wasn’t just some benchwarmer like you see other ex-footballer-turned-Hollywood heartthrobs like Channing Tatum or Josh Duhamel. His then-head coach from Sacramento State, Steven Mooshagian, knew this one was going places.

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“Ryan Coogler was more quick than fast, but he was very elusive. He could make guys miss and turn a short gain into a long gain. He was very consistent… very crafty and creative in his route running.’’ The Oscar winner was even compared to Deebo Samuel by the current Middle Tennessee HC Derek Mason (by his then recruiter).

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Coogler finished his college career with over 1,200 receiving yards and 112 catches (ranked fourth in school history at the time of his graduation). In hindsight, it’s pretty wild to think that a guy who spent his Saturdays catching passes in the Big Sky Conference is now the king of Hollywood.

The story of how he even got into movies sounds like something straight out of one of the five movies he directed. Back when he was a student-athlete at Saint Mary’s, he had this creative writing professor who read one of his assignments and basically told him, “Look, you’ve got a gift for visual storytelling, you should give a shot at writing movies, not just only playing ball.”

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Shortly after that, Saint Mary’s actually dropped its football program in March 2004 because it was getting too expensive to keep up with the competition in Division I-AA. Coogler had no choice but to transfer to Sac State on a full-ride scholarship. He kept his head in the game and his eyes on the end zone, but he never forgot that professor’s advice.

Knowing not everybody’s going to make the NFL, he traded his cleats for a camera right after graduation. He started preparing for his God-chosen path by going to film school at the USC School of Cinematic Arts for three years to earn his master’s (2007–2011). Transitioning wasn’t easy since he was shifting careers, but he had the mindset to change. If you look at the way a film set works, it’s not too different from football, since it’s basically a controlled chaos, acting much like a 2-minute drill.

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Ryan Coogler became a fixture in Hollywood after ‘Fruitvale Station’ in 2013, but the Academy kept him at arm’s length when it came to giving him writing and directing nods. Coogler made massive moves with ‘Creed’ and ‘Black Panther’, yet still never got that personal breakthrough moment. Thereafter, ‘Sinners’ changed the game for his career, storming in with 16 nominations at the 2026 Oscars.

After 13 years, Coogler finally got his flowers for being one of the best writers in the business. When he finally walked up those stairs to grab his Oscar, the whole room gave him a standing ovation that felt like it lasted forever. He looked a little nervous, which is surprising since he’s used to performing in front of thousands of screaming fans.

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However, his speech was super chill and heartfelt. He cracked a joke about his Oakland roots, saying he and his crew “can talk a lot,” but then he got a tad emotional and thanked his wife, Zizi, and their kids. The coolest part of all is that it’s a victory for ‘original’ movies. Coogler actually negotiated a legendary deal for Sinners where he gets full ownership of the film’s rights in 25 years. Coogler’s big night is a huge reminder that your “first act” in life is just the beginning.

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The legendary players Ryan Coogler faced over his career

From leading the huddle in Sacramento to leading the most-nominated film in Oscar history, Ryan Coogler has faced way too many future NFL stars on the field. During his time as a standout wide receiver in the East Bay, Ryan Coogler famously played against future NFL legend Marshawn Lynch in both high school and college.

While Coogler attended Saint Mary’s College High School in Berkeley, he faced off against Lynch’s Oakland Tech team, including a memorable senior-year matchup in 2003 that ended in a tie. Coogler also went toe-to-toe against three-time Pro Bowler Maurice Jones-Drew at the famous De La Salle High School. He also went up against now Delaware HC DeSean Jackson during his collegiate career at Sacramento State.

It’s safe to say the “decade-long struggle” to get that gold man is officially over. He’s officially reached GOAT status in two completely different worlds. HC Mooshagian spilled, despite his Hollywood success, the only thing that has truly changed about Coogler is that his “bank account got bigger”. At the end of the day, he’s shown every athlete out there that there’s a whole world of creativity, or a better world, waiting for them once the pads come off.