Former Colorado Assistant Warren Sapp Investigated Over Alleged Florida Altercation

Former Colorado assistant and NFL HoFer Warren Sapp was investigated by authorities over an alleged assault. However, he avoided what could have become a lengthy courtroom battle.

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On July 1, TMZ Sports reported that Sapp was investigated “over an alleged assault” incident at a senior living facility in Florida. The alleged incident occurred at Solaris HealthCare in Apopka, situated in Florida. Although the investigation resulted in probable battery charges, the authorities decided they didn’t have enough evidence to pursue them.

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The Apopka Police Department received a call from the facility on May 25 regarding an incident. As per TMZ, Sapp allegedly got physical with a female employee at the facility during his visit when he inquired about records and answers regarding a family member’s insurance.

According to the employee’s account, he “became verbally hostile” during the discussion. She even called her boss on speakerphone to keep her informed, but he allegedly threw the phone and touched her wrist. The victim also repeatedly asked Sapp, “Don’t touch me,” and the co-workers had to eventually call the police.

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Before the authorities could arrive on the scene, he had left the facility. Upon arrival, police gathered evidence by reviewing CCTV footage and obtaining witness statements. However, after seeing the footage, they could not find a clear angle of the altercation between Sapp and the female employee.

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Sapp reportedly also did not return or pick up the calls made by the police. There has been no public statement from Sapp on the incident so far.

What is Warren Sapp doing now?

After establishing himself as one of the greatest players at Miami, he left to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1999 and even bagging the Super Bowl before retiring from the sport in 2007.

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Sapp made a return to college football to work alongside his longtime friend, Deion Sanders, at the Colorado Buffaloes. He served as his assistant for 2 years before departing a few months ago; the reason remains unknown. Under Coach Prime, he was signed as an assistant/quality control analyst in 2024 before moving up the ranks to Defensive Pass Rush Coordinator.

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Outside of football, he maintains a social following on YouTube and in football media and continues to co-host sports analysis segments. He also continues to document his passion for scuba diving and fishing.