Former Colorado Coach Calls Out Major Culture Issue in Deion Sanders’ Program: “We Got Worse”

Deion Sanders’ Colorado is becoming a laughingstock. The Buffaloes blew a 24-20 lead against Oklahoma State, surrendering 37 unanswered points in a humiliating 57-24 defeat. For a coach who constantly preaches discipline and accountability, watching his team completely surrender under pressure is an indictment of the culture he’s built.

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The defeat extended Colorado’s losing streak to five games, raising serious questions about the culture Sanders has built. Former Buffaloes head coach Gary Barnett believes the problem goes beyond poor execution.

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“It did. And you know, that happens with teams that don’t have a culture of overcoming that,” Barnett said on Buffs TV on October 26. “And, you know, I’ve been on teams where if that happens, it just happens and everybody says no big deal. We’re going to keep, you know, it’s—it happens, so get over it.”

Barnett described how the Buffaloes’ performance deteriorated as Oklahoma State gained momentum.

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“But this team couldn’t overcome it and it just was catching and it just got worse. I mean, it was like we got worse in the fourth quarter than we were in the third quarter. And we just didn’t have whatever it is that you have to have to overcome that kind of bad stuff happening to you,” he said.

The Cowboys piled up 598 yards of total offense, including 34 second-half points. Colorado entered halftime leading 24-23, but an early third-quarter fumble handed Oklahoma State the opening it needed to take control.

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Barnett also pointed to the Buffaloes’ exhausted linebackers, whose effectiveness declined as their snap counts increased. Oklahoma State exploited Colorado’s cornerbacks, turning what had been a competitive defensive effort into a complete breakdown.

Now sitting at 2-5 overall and 0-4 in Big 12 play, Colorado faces a problem that extends beyond its defensive struggles. Sanders has already attempted to address concerns about his locker room, but the results suggest those changes haven’t translated into better performances.

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Deion Sanders’ Roster Shake-Up Hasn’t Fixed Colorado’s Problems

Following Colorado’s 41-7 loss to Northwestern in September, Sanders dismissed three players from the program. On his weekly coaches’ show, he described them as a few “knuckleheads” he didn’t want to “poison the team.”

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The decision sent a strong message about discipline. But removing players is one thing; building a winning culture is another. And Colorado’s five-game losing streak has made that distinction increasingly difficult for Sanders to ignore.

Barnett’s assessment adds another layer to the criticism. The former coach wasn’t simply pointing fingers at individual mistakes. He questioned whether the Buffaloes possessed the collective mentality needed to prevent one costly play from destroying an entire performance.

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That concern became painfully evident against Oklahoma State. Colorado’s opening possession of the second half ended in a fumble, which the Cowboys quickly converted into a touchdown. The Buffaloes never recovered, while defensive fatigue and further mistakes compounded the damage.

For Sanders, the timing couldn’t be worse. His program has already undergone an in-season roster shake-up, yet the Buffaloes remain winless in conference play. And with Kansas State next on the schedule, the coaching staff faces another test of its ability to prepare a struggling team.

Sanders has made accountability a central part of his approach, but the scoreboard offers little evidence of improvement. Colorado doesn’t need another locker-room warning or public declaration about standards. It needs to prove that those standards actually mean something on the field.

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Until that happens, Barnett’s criticism will remain difficult to dismiss. Sanders can remove players he believes are hurting the program, but he still has to build a team capable of fighting through adversity.