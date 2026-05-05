Former Colorado OL Returns to Finish Degree 50 Years After Leaving the Program

Colorado legend Pete Brock achieved a lot in football. But one dream remained unfinished for 50 years. The former Colorado lineman returned to Folsom Field to complete his degree, showing that some goals stay alive in the heart no matter how much time passes.

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The Patriots drafted Pete Brock 12th overall in 1976. He carved out a massive legacy in New England, eventually winning the Ed Block Courage Award. Today, he serves as the President of the Patriots Alumni Club. Getting a chance to play in the NFL meant Brock had to give up his academic work, but in the back of his mind, he wanted to complete his studies.

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All that brings us to one question: even after having such a successful career, why did Brock choose to complete his degree? Well, the answer is simple. For Brock, checking this box wasn’t just about the diploma. The determination that brought him back to Folsom Field.

“The goal was never just to finish a degree,” Brock stated. “It was to finish it at Colorado.”

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Interestingly, he chooses to complete it in 2026, exactly 50 years after leaving college. Brock studied hard and finished 42 credits in one year, and even earned a 3.57 GPA. So, it’s pretty clear that it’s never too late to achieve your dreams.

Well, it all wouldn’t have been possible if Brock had not made his decision to come to Colorado. He first decided to go to Notre Dame, but after visiting Boulder, it became his ultimate destination. He arrived in the early 1970s and quickly became part of a strong and improving football team. Brock played under coaches Eddie Crowder and Bill Mallory, and the team focused on being tough and working together.

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One of his standout memories came in Norman, when an unbeaten Colorado squad clashed with an undefeated Oklahoma team. The game showed the team’s strength, toughness, and fighting spirit, which left a lasting mark on all of them.

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“That was the epitome of CU football,” Brock said. “Smash-mouth, wear defenses out. It didn’t matter the score; we were coming after you.”

He also left a lasting legacy at Colorado, as his family, too, became a big part of the program. After him, his brothers Willie and Stan Brock joined the program too. This way, his return to the team and decision to complete his degree became firmer and more solid. His excellence was clearly visible in the NFL, too, as he was part of a very strong team that ran the ball extremely well and even helped set an NFL record in 1978 that lasted for over 40 years.

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After his playing career ended, he stayed close to the game. He helped start the Patriots Alumni Association and worked in broadcasting for nearly 20 years. Later, he built a successful life in business, consulting, and community work. But even with all this success, he wanted to finish what he started, and he did it pretty well. It’s a lesson for the youth who always dream big and never stop working towards it, because it’s never too late.

Now, alongside completing his dream, Pete Brock is also very excited to see Colorado’s momentum under Deion Sanders.

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Colorado’s legendary OL praises Deion Sanders

While attending his graduation ceremony at Boulder this week, Pete Brock had a chance to observe the current team under Deion Sanders and how well he takes control of them and builds them for the games. He even watched how much the team has changed.

And even praised Deion Sanders for everything he is doing at Colorado.

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“It’s been fun watching the evolution of the Deion Sanders impact here at the university,” Brock said.

But he didn’t just stop at praising Deion Sanders’ coaching style, but also the kind of culture and discipline he is bringing into the system. The way he has been imposing fines on players to make them value others’ time impressed Brock.

“I heard him say once that one of the most important things he can do is make good men out of his players,” Brock said. “And I think he’s doing a great job of that. Wins will come, but you have to have quality citizens to make that happen.”

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Now, with that momentum, let’s wait and see if Deion Sanders is able to develop players with a similar mindset to Pete Brock.