Former Colorado QB Who Played With Deion Sanders Enters Hall of Fame

Deion Sanders’ Baltimore Ravens teammate will cross paths with him again, but this time a little differently. After being on the same team back in 2004, Sanders close friend and Colorado’s former star QB is finally being enshrined in his alma mater’s Hall of Fame, a recognition that was years in the making.

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Kordell Stewart finally got his long-overdue honor of being added to the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. He started his career with Colorado and also played in the NFL for 11 seasons. During his time at Colorado, he turned many heads, especially in the years 1993 and 1994, when he put up a strong showing. He threw for more than 4,300 yards and 21 touchdowns. At the same time, he also ran for over 1,100 yards and scored 13 rushing touchdowns.

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One of his best moments came against Michigan back in 1994. In that game, Colorado was losing to Michigan 26–21, and only six seconds were left on the clock. From far back on his own side of the field, Kordell Stewart threw a very long “Hail Mary” pass toward the end zone, hoping for a last-second score. And that created a perfect “Miracle at Michigan” moment.

As the pass went right into Michael Westbrook’s hands, Colorado scored a game-winning touchdown and ended up with a 27-26 victory. Even Stewart couldn’t believe his luck, but later on, he perfectly described that moment.

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“That has to be the greatest Hail Mary in the history of college football,” Stewart said.

So, it’s pretty obvious that no one deserves to be a part of Colorado’s biggest honor more than Stewart, as he not only performed for the team but also left a lasting impact on them. Now, during the Hall of Fame ceremony, Stewart expressed his emotions over it.

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“It’s unbelievable. The good thing about it is I’m here to have a chance to receive the roses because a lot of times you see it where guys don’t have the opportunity because of illnesses or they’re not with us,” Stewart said. “But for me, it means a lot because I’m still vibrant; I’m still young. I’ve got a 22-year-old kid who never saw me play on that level, especially in college.”

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Imago Superbowlsieger Deion Sanders Dallas Cowboys, re. nimmt die Glückwünsche von Kordell Stewart Pittsburgh Steelers entgegen – PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY TEM96012827

His journey did not stop in college. Because he was a dual-threat player with a lot of talent, he got picked in the 2nd round of the 1995 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. During his time with the Steelers, he showed how versatile he was. In eight seasons, he threw for more than 13,000 yards and 70 touchdowns. He also ran for over 2,500 yards and scored 38 rushing touchdowns. On top of that, he even caught 41 passes for 658 yards and 5 touchdowns.

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That’s what got him the nickname “Slash.” And now he is making efforts to pass on his wisdom to other players.

Deion Sanders gets an unusual request

Kordell “Slash” Stewart made it pretty clear that he wants to join Deion Sanders’ coaching staff at Colorado. He used to play in the NFL and also went to Colorado, so he would like to return and work there as a coach. In an interview with Chris Tomasson from the Denver Gazette, Stewart said he has already talked with Sanders about possibly getting a job on the team. But he also understands that nothing is guaranteed, even though they have been friends for a long time.

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“When you’re ‘Slash,’ you do a whole bunch of stuff,’’ Stewart said. “Coaching is something I love to do tremendously. I would love to have it be at my institution, to be honest with you, because I just love being here.”

This may not be the right time for Deion Sanders to bring in new coaches who don’t have much experience. He is about to enter a very important season with Colorado. The team struggled and finished 3–9 in 2025, so now he is under pressure to improve results.

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Because of that, he has already made big changes by replacing many coaches and bringing in new players. So, he may prefer experienced staff members right now instead of someone who is still learning.