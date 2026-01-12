Former 5-Star Ohio State Transfer Rumored for Notre Dame During Marcus Freeman Controversy

The chaos in Columbus has claimed another victim. Following a crushing loss to Miami and a mass portal exodus, Ryan Day is now on the verge of losing a five-star talent to a rival. With more than 21 players entering the portal, it’s tough times in Columbus. And there’s no stopping that, as Ohio State’s former five-star WR is on the verge of making his move to Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame.

Ohio State has lost a key player, WR Quincy Porter, to the transfer portal. There’s a strong chance he could become the starting receiver at Notre Dame. After a long fight for playtime against Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, Porter was in the mix to get the starting role as Tate declared for the NFL.

However, following the departure of offensive coordinator Brian Hartline to South Florida, Porter is now looking for even better opportunities.

Notre Dame will get a significant boost from Porter’s entry into the team, as they already lost KK Smith and Scrap Richardson to the portal. But there’s still major competition between teams like Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, South Carolina, and UCLA, as they are all in the mix for him.

The hype surrounding Porter stems from his five-star recruiting status. Despite limited action to preserve his redshirt season (4 catches for 59 yards), his potential remains a major draw for top programs.

Now, his move to Notre Dame will give him the chance to develop under wide receiver coach Mike Brown, who has developed future standout NFL talents, such as Alec Pierce and Tre Tucker, at Cincinnati. However, at Ohio State, the position remains uncertain.

“Big-featured linear threat with good long speed and no shortage of potential, 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins wrote in his high school scouting report.

Not always the most in-tune mover, but can shoot out of his release and attack leverage with a galloping stride before breaking off defensive backs with unexpected suddenness. A large web gives him an advantage in 50-50 situations, while mid-flight body control allows him to snag back-shoulder targets.”

On top of it, getting Porter will also give a massive boost to Marcus Freeman’s dead portal. As of now, they have zero transfer portal signees, according to On3’s Brad Powers’ reports. With the portal closing on January 16, Freeman and his team need to act fast, as another team is just sitting on the brink of making an impact.

Washington is also making a strong case for Porter. There, he gets an immediate chance to make an impact on the field, especially after Denzel Boston departs for the NFL.

Now, let’s wait and see which team finally grabs his commitment. Currently, Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame are facing a challenging situation.

Marcus Freeman’s impending lawsuit

Marcus Freeman now sits at the center of a law enforcement review after an incident at a high school wrestling event that escalated beyond a sideline dispute. The alleged incident involved Freeman and New Prairie High School assistant wrestling coach Chris Fleeger, according to the South Bend Tribune.

Reports also suggest that Marcus Freeman walked back through a doorway and “physical contact” occurred, but there’s no confirmation. The coach, identified as Fleeger, filed a police complaint against Freeman for battery after Vinny Freeman lost his match.

Despite the chaos, Notre Dame Athletics stands tall beside him, giving its final statement on the entire case.

“Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman’s son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach. Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation,” the university said. “At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone.”

Let’s wait and see how Freeman manages a chaotic portal timing with a lawsuit.